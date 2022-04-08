‘Progeny key to preserving lineage’: Rajasthan

The Rajasthan High Court has granted 15-day parole to a man serving a life sentence for murder, endorsing the plea of the convict for want of progeny. In its order, the court has cited religious texts, observing that ‘for a married woman, completion of womanhood requires giving birth to a child’.

The double bench of Justices Sandeep Mehta and Farzand Ali passed the order on April 5 while hearing the petition of one Nand Lal, 34, of Bhilwara district, who is currently lodged in the the Ajmer Central Jail.

“In December last year, we had approached the Ajmer Collector, who is the chairman of the district parole committee. We had sought parole for Lal as his wife has not begotten any issue from their wedlock and thus, for want of progeny. But after no order was passed by the committee, we approached the high court,” said KR Bhati, the counsel for the petitioner.

In its order, the court said that having progeny for the purpose of preservation of lineage has been recognised through religious philosophies, the Indian culture and various judicial pronouncements.

“As regards the right of convict is concerned, connecting the same with Hindu philosophy, there are four Purusharths, object of human pursuit which refer to four proper goals or aims of a human life. The four purushuarths are Dharma (righteousness, moral values) Artha (prosperity, economic values), Kama (pleasure, love, psychological values) and Moksha (liberation, spiritual values, self-actualization),” the court said.

The court added that when a convict is in prison, he/she has to perform three of the four purusharths — Dharma, Artha and Moksha — alone, however, in order to pursue the fourth (Kama), the convict is dependent on his/her spouse in case he/she is married.

“At the same time, the innocent spouse of the convict is also deprived to pursue the same. In a case where the innocent spouse is a woman and she desires to become a mother, the responsibility of the state is more important as for a married woman, completion of womanhood requires giving birth to a child. Her womanhood gets magnified on her becoming a mother, her image gets glorified and becomes more respectful in the family as well in the society,” the court order said.

The court added that the wife of the petitioner should not be deprived to live in a condition wherein she has to suffer living without her husband and then without having any children.

The court also referred to religious texts from Hinduism, Judaism and Islam in its order.

The court further added that the right of progeny can be performed by conjugal association and the same has an effect of normalising the prisoner.

“In view of the fact that the spouse of the prisoner is innocent and her sexual and emotional needs associated with marital lives are affected and in order to protect the same, the prisoner ought to have been awarded cohabitation period with his spouse. Thus, viewing from any angle, it can safely be concluded that the right or wish to have progeny is available to a prisoner as well subject to the peculiar facts and circumstances of each case,” says the court order.

Rajasthan Additional Advocate General Anil Joshi said that the state government had objected to the petition on the grounds that the rules don’t have a provision to grant parole for want of progeny.

“The purpose of parole is to let the convict to re-enter into the mainstream of the society peacefully after his release. The wife of the prisoner has been deprived of her right to have progeny whilst she has not committed any offence and is not under any punishment. Thus, denial to the convict-prisoner to perform conjugal relationship with his wife more particularly for the purpose of progeny would adversely affect the rights of his wife,” said the court order.

The court said that Article 21 of the Constitution guarantees that no person shall be deprived of his life and personal liberty except according to procedure established by law. It includes within its ambit the prisoners also, said the court in its order.

“As an upshot of the observations made herein above, we are of the considered view that though there is no express provision in the Rajasthan Prisoners Release On Parole Rules, 2021 for releasing the prisoner on parole on the ground of his wife to have progeny; yet considering the religious philosophies, cultural, sociological and humanitarian aspects, coupled with the fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution of India and while exercising extra ordinary power vested in it, this Court deem it just and proper to allow the instant writ petition (sic),” said the court, granting parole to the convict prisoner.

The court said in its order that Lal shall be released on emergent parole for a period of 15 days from the date of his release provided he furnishes a personal bond in the sum of Rs 50,000 along with two surety bonds of Rs 25,000 each to the satisfaction of the Superintendent, Ajmer Central Jail on usual terms and conditions.