Professor held for demanding sexual favours from student

A 47-year-old Rajasthan Technical University associate professor, accused of blackmailing and demanding sexual favours from a student, and the victim’s male classmate who acted as a mediator were on Thursday arrested and sent to three-day police custody.

According to the police, after an FIR was registered on the basis of the student’s complaint, more students corroborated her version in their statements to the police.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the harassment had been taking place since a month and half. He had been trying to initiate a dialogue and summon the students seeking sexual favours in exchange of passing them,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amar Singh Rathore.

He added that the incident came to light after an audio of the professor’s conversation with another student went viral on social media in which the former can be heard making vulgar comments about the victim.

“We have arrested both the professor and the student who was the intermediary through whom the former would convey the messages to the girl students. We have recorded statements of two-three other students who are from the same class as the complainant and have said that they too faced the same harassment. Further investigation is underway,” said Rathore.

Police said a case has been registered against the duo for offences including under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 384 (extortion) of the IPC.

“The university has suspended the professor and has also formed a committee to investigate the allegations,” said DSP Rathore.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for women (NCW) has taken cognizance of the matter and constituted a 3-member fact finding team to look into the case. The team will also be inquiring upon the action taken by the authorities, the NCW said in a statement.