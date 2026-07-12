Minor girl trafficked in Sri Ganganagar was ‘sold to customers’, hotel fixed rates, probe finds

So far, 21 people have been arrested, while two to three accused remain absconding, officials said. Authorities have also demolished four hotels, including the three where the minor was allegedly confined between the night of June 18 and June 22. (Representational photo)
A minor girl from Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, who was allegedly traffickedand sexually assaulted by multiple men after she went missing for four days in June, was sold to ‘customers’ for amounts ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,800, officials investigating the case told The Indian Express. They also confirmed that the minor’s medical examination established sexual assault.
“The hotels charged different amounts depending on how the ‘customers’ looked. The rates ranged from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,800,” an official associated with the investigation said.
The girl went missing on the night of June 18 and was rescued by the Sri Ganganagar police from a hotel four days later.
“The girl is 11 years and 11 months old. She had befriended a youth from Ganganager on Instagram and had gone to meet him in Vijaynagar. After meeting him, she returned to the bus stand at night where she boarded an electric auto. The auto driver allegedly persuaded her to accompany him to a hotel. That is how the exploitation began,” the official said.
The official said the child, owing to her age and trauma, has given varying accounts of the number of accused involved.
“She doesn’t remember exactly how many men there were… she is too young. In the FIR, the number was 12. In her statement to the police, she mentioned 11, and before the court she referred to 16 men,” the official said, terming “32 men” as a “media creation.”
So far, 21 people have been arrested, while two to three accused remain absconding, officials said. Authorities have also demolished four hotels, including the three where the minor was allegedly confined between the night of June 18 and June 22.
“There were three hotels where she was kept. Police have traced the managers of all three hotels and the owners of two of them. The owner of the third hotel is absconding,” the official said.
Considering the gravity of the case, the Rajasthan Police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of Deepak Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Sri Ganganagar, and Neelam Chaudhary, Additional Superintendent of Police, Women’s Crime Investigation Cell. The SIT also included Deputy SP Kailash Dan, various station in-charges, the District Special Team, the Cyber Team, and the Forensic Science Laboratory team.
The case came to light after the minor, who had been missing for four days, was rescued by the police from a hotel in Sri Ganganagar. As reported earlier by The Indian Express, the investigation found that she was allegedly moved across three hotels between June 18 and June 22 and sexually assaulted by multiple men. Police have invoked provisions of the POCSO Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.
Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication.
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