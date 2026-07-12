Minor girl trafficked in Sri Ganganagar was ‘sold to customers’, hotel fixed rates, probe finds

So far, 21 people have been arrested, while two to three accused remain absconding, officials said. Authorities have also demolished four hotels, including the three where the minor was allegedly confined between the night of June 18 and June 22. (Representational photo)

A minor girl from Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, who was allegedly trafficked and sexually assaulted by multiple men after she went missing for four days in June, was sold to ‘customers’ for amounts ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,800, officials investigating the case told The Indian Express. They also confirmed that the minor’s medical examination established sexual assault.

“The hotels charged different amounts depending on how the ‘customers’ looked. The rates ranged from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,800,” an official associated with the investigation said.

The girl went missing on the night of June 18 and was rescued by the Sri Ganganagar police from a hotel four days later.