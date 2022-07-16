scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 16, 2022

Political opposition translating into hostility not sign of healthy democracy: CJI Ramana

The CJI said that the mutual respect between the government and the opposition is diminishing.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
Updated: July 16, 2022 7:26:51 pm
CJI NV Ramana, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju during the 18th All India Legal Services Authorities Meet, organised by NALSA, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana Saturday said political opposition is translating into hostility which is not a sign of a healthy democracy.

He said there used to be mutual respect between the government and the opposition, which is diminishing.

“Political opposition should not translate into hostility, which we have been sadly witnessing these days. These are not signs of a healthy democracy,” Ramana said.

He was speaking at an event organised at the Rajasthan Assembly by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

“There used to be mutual respect between government and opposition. Unfortunately, space for opposition is diminishing,” he said. The CJI also raised concerns over the quality of legislative performance.

“Sadly, the country is witnessing a decline in the quality of legislative performance,” he said, adding laws are being passed without detailed deliberations and scrutiny.

