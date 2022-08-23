Police summons to Jaipur scribe in hate speech FIR; PUCL term it ‘harassment’

The Rajasthan Police on Monday issued summons to Jaipur-based senior journalist Bhawani Singh Deora in connection with the FIR against TV journalist Aman Chopra.

Following the airing of his programme ‘Desh Nahi Jhukne Denge’ on April 22, Chopra, a Senior Editor with Network 18, faced at least three FIRs in Rajasthan. As per the High Court, which stayed his arrest in the case, the “allegation against him is that the said discussion was also posted on his Twitter account, which resulted in communal disharmony and communal riots in Alwar on April 22.”

The Bundi FIR against Chopra was lodged under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). Another FIR was lodged at Bichhiwara police station, Dungarpur, also on April 23, under IPC sections 153A, 295A, 124A (sedition) and section 67 of the IT Act. A third FIR was lodged at Kotwali police station, Alwar, under the same sections as the Bundi FIR.

On Monday morning, a police team from Dungarpur reached Bhawani Singh’s residence in Jaipur. Singh is the Rajasthan Bureau Chief of News18 India/CNN News18.

Dungarpur SP Rashi Dogra Dudi told The Indian Express: “The case pertains to Mr Aman Chopra, there is no fresh case. They (Dungarpur Police) had gone in a matter of investigation only. Some issues in the investigation are pending.”

She said that the police reached Deora’s home as per the “normal course of investigation to issue him summons and to question him.”

“Deora has been asked to cooperate in the investigation since his name figures in our investigation,” the SP said.

Advertisement

Asked about the move, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “Aapse sun raha hun main toh, mujhe nahi maalum (I am hearing this from you, I don’t know about it)” and said that he will “find out.” Gehlot said this while talking to journalists at a Congress party meeting in Jaipur on Monday.

The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) condemned the move, terming Deora’s inclusion in the investigation as “clear harassment.”

“When the police reach a journalist’s home, the aim is to silence them. And it curtails their Constitutional right – irrespective of their ideology or political beliefs – to freedom of expression.”

Advertisement

However, PUCL cautioned that journalists should also respect the freedom of expression of those with a different ideology than theirs’ “and keep the studios away from hate and communal atmosphere.”