Three arrested in Barmer for allegedly burning Hindu religious scripture

The police in Rajasthan’s Barmer have arrested three people in connection with the alleged burning of Hindu scripture over the weekend. A video of the incident, where people can also be heard chanting slogans, went viral, leading to local Hindu organisations lodging their protest and demanding the arrest of the accused.

Narpat Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, said, “The incident took place on December 25, when some persons took part in a deeksha (initiation) for Buddhism. It was organised by Bheem Sena. After the programme, they burnt the religious scripture Manusmriti.”

“Once we got information of the incident, we lodged an FIR and arrested three people,” Singh said.

Singh said the FIR was lodged at Bakhasar police station under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.), 295 (whoever destroys, damages or defiles any place of worship, or any object held sacred), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), and 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person).