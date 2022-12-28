scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Three arrested in Barmer for allegedly burning Hindu religious scripture

Narpat Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, said, "The incident took place on December 25, when some persons took part in a deeksha (initiation) for Buddhism. It was organised by Bheem Sena. After the programme, they burnt the religious scripture Manusmriti."

The police in Rajasthan’s Barmer have arrested three people in connection with the alleged burning of Hindu scripture over the weekend. A video of the incident, where people can also be heard chanting slogans, went viral, leading to local Hindu organisations lodging their protest and demanding the arrest of the accused.

Narpat Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, said, “The incident took place on December 25, when some persons took part in a deeksha (initiation) for Buddhism. It was organised by Bheem Sena. After the programme, they burnt the religious scripture Manusmriti.”

“Once we got information of the incident, we lodged an FIR and arrested three people,” Singh said.

More from Jaipur

Singh said the FIR was lodged at Bakhasar police station under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.), 295 (whoever destroys, damages or defiles any place of worship, or any object held sacred), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), and 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 14:06 IST
Next Story

RRB Group D scorecard released; here’s how to check

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close