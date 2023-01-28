PM Narendra Modi praises Gurjar community on Rajasthan trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said the Gurjar community is synonymous with bravery, courage, and patriotism.

Addressing a program to commemorate the 1,111th Avataran Mahotsav of Lord Devnarayan in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, the prime minister said: “It has been our good fortune that in every important era, such energy rises from within our society, whose glow shows everyone the way and does welfare for everyone. Lord Devnarayan, too, was such a beam of energy, an avatar, who protected our lives and our culture from oppressors.”

“Spending merely 31 years of age and becoming immortal among the people is only possible for a sarvasiddha (universal) avatar. He dared to remove the ills of society, united society and spread harmony. Lord Devnarayan united different sections of society and worked towards establishing an ideal society. This is the reason why every section of the society has reverence and devotion for Lord Devnarayan,” he said adding that “Lord Devnarayan always prioritised service and public welfare.”

Modi said that the path being followed today of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas’ was shown by Lord Devnarayan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs ‘puja’ during the commemoration of 1111th Avataran Mahotsav of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji, in Bhilwara, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs ‘puja’ during the commemoration of 1111th Avataran Mahotsav of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji, in Bhilwara, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (PTI)

He said that it was quite a coincidence that “in the 1,111th year of Lord Devnarayan, who was incarnated on a lotus,” India assumed the presidency of G-20 whose logo also shows the lotus carrying the Earth. “And we are those people who have been with Lotus since birth. Hence our connection is quite deep,” the prime minister said.

Referring to Lord Devnarayan’s campaign to make “Gau Seva” a medium of social service and social empowerment, Modi pointed to the “growing spirit of Gau Seva” in the country.

Noting the contribution of personalities like “Tejaji to Pabuji, Gogaji to Ramdevji, Bappa Rawal to Maharana Pratap”, he said that great personalities, leaders, and local deities from this land have always guided the country. And within this, “the Gurjar community has been synonymous with bravery, courage, and patriotism. Be it protecting the nation or the culture, the Gurjar community has acted as sentinel in every era,” Modi said.

Remembering the Bijoliya farmer campaign under Bhoop Singh Gurjar, he said it was an inspiration in the Independence struggle. He said that fighters such as Kotwal Dhan Singh and Jograj Singh gave their lives to the nation.

“Women such as Ram Pyari Gurjar and Panna Dhai continue to inspire us. This shows us the immense contribution of sisters and daughters of the Gurjar community in the service of the nation and the culture. This tradition continues to flourish even today. It is the country’s misfortune that such countless fighters could not get the place they deserve in our history. But new India is rectifying these mistakes of the past decades,” he added.

He said, “It is important that the new generation of Gurjars, the youth, take forward the messages and teachings of Lord Devnarayan more strongly. This will not only strengthen the Gurjar community but will also help in taking the nation forward.”

The prime minister also said that many civilisations came to an end with time, as they could not adapt to the changes. He said there “were several attempts to break India, too, geographically, culturally, socially and ideologically. But no power could end India.”

Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, head priest of Malaseri Dugri Hemraj Gurjar, and Member of Parliament Subhas Chandra Baheria, among others, were also present on the occasion.