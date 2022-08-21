PM Modi should work with states to strengthen economy: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take states into confidence and work with them to strengthen the economy.
He also reminded the Centre of its “duty” to give grants to the states and support them.
“We should be worried about the situation the country is moving towards. I am seeing such an atmosphere for the first time. It is time for Modi to take all states along and work towards strengthening the economy,” he said.
Gehlot was speaking after inaugurating the Rajiv Gandhi Centre of Advance Technology (R-CAT) in Jaipur.
The chief minister said his government had been making optimum use of information technology for good governance. During Covid, he said, he had held about 500 video conferences with officials at various levels to review the situation.
R-CAT will conduct training programmes on advanced and emerging IT technologies with duration ranging from one week to six months for graduates like BE/B.Tech., BCA, MCA, MBA, and M.Sc. (IT) among others and will give industry standard certificates to successful candidates.
