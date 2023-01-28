New India correcting mistakes committed in previous decades, world watching with great hope: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the “new India” of today is correcting the mistakes made over the past few decades. Speaking at an event in Bhilwara, Rajasthan Saturday, PM Modi said that the world is watching India “with great hope”.

“Today’s India… ‘New India’ is correcting the mistakes committed in the past decades,” PM Modi said during a public rally. “Whoever has contributed in the development of India, they are being brought to the fore.”

The Prime Minister was visiting the Malaseri Dungri village in Bhilwara on Friday to attend an event marking the birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan, a folk deity revered by the Gurjar community. He also offered prayers at the Malaseri Dungri temple in Bhilwara. The Malaseri Dungri village is the birthplace of Lord Devnarayan, who is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

PM Modi went on to say that he was not attending the event as a Prime Minister, but as an “ordinary person with full devotion”. “I am blessed to see Lord Devnarayan and Janata Janardan,” he said.

“Rajasthan is a land of heritage… Here there is creation, there is enthusiasm and celebration, there is hard work and charity… Bravery is the culture of every household here. Raga and raga are synonymous with Rajasthan,” PM Modi added. “Equally important is the struggle and restraint of the people here.”

He also said that several women (‘Nari shakti’) of the community have contributed to the country and its heritage. However, he added, their contributions weren’t given due respect in history.

Sources in the BJP told PTI the prime minister’s visit was not political but it would give the party an advantage ahead of the assembly polls in the state. The Gurjar community has a significant influence on several assembly seats, particularly in eastern Rajasthan.

(With PTI inputs)