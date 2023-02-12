Congress ignored development in border areas fearing enemy could exploit new roads: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of underestimating the valour of the armed forces and said its governments did not carry out development work in border areas, fearing the enemy could exploit the new roads to advance into the country.

He was addressing a BJP rally in Dausa, soon after a ceremony a few kilometres away to inaugurate the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which he said would bring pace to development in Rajasthan as well.

Modi also accused the Congress government in Rajasthan, where assembly polls are due this year-end, of lacking vision and hindering the state’s development, and said its plans and announcements remained just on paper.

Modi said Rajasthan would have progressed better if it had the double-engine government of the BJP, referring to the possibility of his party being in power both at the Centre and in the state.

“Congress governments did not carry out development work in border villages and areas because they were scared, and they have said in parliament that what will happen if the enemy comes on the roads made by us,” Modi said at a BJP rally in Dausa district.

“The Congress has always underestimated the valour and bravery of our soldiers. Our forces know how to stop the enemy at the border and give them a befitting reply,” he said.

The prime minister said his government has created a network of roads and rail in border areas in the last nine years.

Before addressing the rally, Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The PM pressed the button of a remote to mark the foundation laying/inauguration of four projects worth more than Rs 18,000 crore.

He said the 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section will reduce the travel time between Jaipur and Delhi to half and will bring new tourism and employment opportunities to the youths in Rajasthan.

Modi said when the government invests in highway projects, ports, railways, optical fibre, and opens medical colleges, it gives strength to traders, small shopkeepers and industries. “Investment on infrastructure attracts more investment.” Built at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore, this first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region.

The PM said those who travel to Delhi for work can now come back to home in the evening after finishing their task. The PM said that rural ‘haats’ are being developed around the expressway where the local artisans can sell their article.

He said the expressway will benefit the Sariska National Park, Keoladeo National Park, Ranthambore National Park as well as cities like Jaipur and Ajmer.

Rajasthan is already known for its tourism sector and the attraction will increase further with the new infrastructure project, the prime minister said.

Law and order situation in Rajasthan under the Congress rule is deteriorating day by day, he said adding the state needs freedom from uncertainty and it needs a stable and growth-oriented government.

Modi said the BJP is making Rajasthan the strongest pillar of a developed India. The BJP has to be brought to power in Rajasthan if the state’s culture and pride are to be saved, he said.

“Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is our mantra for nation, and we are making a ‘Samarth Bharat’ (able India) while following it,” he said.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union MoS V K Singh, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other leaders were present on the stage during the inauguration function.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal khattar addressed the inauguration programme through a video link. While Gehlot joined the programme from the chief minister’s residence in Jaipur, Khattar addressed the event from a function held in Nuh district.

Earlier, the PMO said Modi’s emphasis on building excellent road infrastructure as an engine of growth, development and connectivity in “New India” is being realised by the construction of a number of ongoing world class expressways across the country.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent, from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, while the travel time will be cut by 50 per cent, from the current 24 hours to 12 hours, it said.

The expressway will pass through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

It will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, eight major airports and as many multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with the new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.

It will have a catalytic impact in the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way in the economic transformation of the country, the PMO said.