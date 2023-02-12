scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Watch: PM Modi takes a dig at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for reading old Budget document

PM Narendra Modi also accused the Congress government in Rajasthan, where Assembly polls are due towards the end of 2023, of hindering the state's development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting during the inauguration of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of Delhi Mumbai Expressway in Dausa. (PTI)
Days after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot mistakenly read out from an old Budget document in the state Assembly on Friday (February 10), Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at him and said that this shows the Congress party’s lack of vision.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Dausa after inaugurating the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Sunday, PM Modi said, “What happened during the budget is being discussed all across. I agree that anyone can make a mistake. But it also tells that Congress has no vision or weight”.

He also accused the Congress government in Rajasthan, where Assembly polls are due towards the end of 2023, of hindering the state’s development. He said that the government’s plans and announcements remained just on paper.

“Had there been double engine government in Rajasthan, the development would have increased. Congress only believes in ‘atkaane, bhatkane, latkaane’ (obstructing, diverting, delaying),” the PM said.

Law and order situation in Rajasthan under the Congress rule is deteriorating day by day, he claimed, adding the state needs freedom from uncertainty and it needs a stable and growth-oriented government.

The Prime Minister said the BJP is making Rajasthan the strongest pillar of a developed India. The BJP has to be brought to power in Rajasthan if the state’s culture and pride are to be saved, he said.

“Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is our mantra for nation, and we are making a ‘Samarth Bharat’ (able India) while following it,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 21:18 IST
