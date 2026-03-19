Plaque in Kota British cemetery draws protests over ‘bloodthirsty soldiers’ remark
The plaque is dedicated to Brevet Major Charles Aeneas Burton of the 40th Regiment Bengal Native Infantry, who, along with his two sons, was killed during the Indian Rebellion of 1857—often referred to as India’s first war of independence.
along with his two sons, was killed during the Indian Rebellion of 1857—often referred to as India’s first war of independence. The controversy stems from the description that the deceased were “barbarously” killed “by the bloodthirsty soldiers”. (Source: Google)
The words on a 19th-century plaque in a British cemetery in Rajasthan’s Kota have sparked a row in the city, prompting demands for its removal.
The plaque is dedicated to Brevet Major Charles Aeneas Burton of the 40th Regiment Bengal Native Infantry, who, along with his two sons, was killed during the Indian Rebellion of 1857—often referred to as India’s first war of independence. The controversy stems from the description that the deceased were “barbarously” killed “by the bloodthirsty soldiers”.
“Sacred to the memory of Brevet Major Charles Aeneas Burton, 40th Regiment Bengal Native Infantry, political agent Harowtee, aged 47 years and of his two sons, Arthur Robert, aged 21 years and 1 month, and Francis Clerke, aged 19 years and 8 months,” the plaque reads.
It goes on to say: “Three defenceless Englishmen who on October 15th, 1857, the year of the Indian Mutiny, were barbarously surrounded in the residency by the bloodthirsty soldiers of the Maharajah of Kotah. For Five hours these gallant men, a father and two sons, kept the whole of the miscreants at bay when alone and unaided they were finally overpowered and foully massacred. This tablet is erected by a broken-hearted wife and mother. Vengeance is Mine, Saith the Lord, I will Repay”.
On March 12, the RSS-affiliate Itihas Sankalan Samiti held a march to the Kota Collector’s office to demand the plaque’s removal. They also met Kota South MLA Sandeep Sharma, and have written letters to the Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma but have yet to get a response.
Mohanlal Sahu, a member of the samiti, called the plaque “degrading to the contribution made by the freedom fighters”. “We have been wanting it to be removed. If the government cannot remove it, they should put a screen over those words,” he said.
Kota South BJP MLA Sandeep Sharma, who supports the call for its removal, termed the language “derogatory”.
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“The district administration should remove the plaque and put it in a museum,” he said.
But Victoria Singh, a 73-year-old British national who has lived in Kota since 1996 and is treasurer of the Kota Heritage Society, said the plaque must be understood in its historical context. “It was written by a grieving wife and mother. I understand people’s sentiments, but we need to understand her perspective when she wrote it. History is filled with people who have been in controversies. Should we start erasing everything?” she asked, adding that even if the words are uncomfortable, “it remains part of our historical records”.
Amid growing calls, the Kota district collector said concerns over the plaque have been flagged with the state archaeological department, which is “looking for a possible solution”.
Meanwhile, Brijesh Singh, a member of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), a non-profit organisation, has suggested a solution. He said another plaque should be installed near the memorial on the contribution of soldiers in the Indian independence movement, adding this would “help preserve the city’s heritage while respecting the soldier’s contribution”.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More