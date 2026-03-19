Plaque in Kota British cemetery draws protests over ‘bloodthirsty soldiers’ remark

along with his two sons, was killed during the Indian Rebellion of 1857—often referred to as India’s first war of independence. The controversy stems from the description that the deceased were “barbarously” killed “by the bloodthirsty soldiers”. (Source: Google)

The words on a 19th-century plaque in a British cemetery in Rajasthan’s Kota have sparked a row in the city, prompting demands for its removal.

The plaque is dedicated to Brevet Major Charles Aeneas Burton of the 40th Regiment Bengal Native Infantry, who, along with his two sons, was killed during the Indian Rebellion of 1857—often referred to as India’s first war of independence. The controversy stems from the description that the deceased were “barbarously” killed “by the bloodthirsty soldiers”.

“Sacred to the memory of Brevet Major Charles Aeneas Burton, 40th Regiment Bengal Native Infantry, political agent Harowtee, aged 47 years and of his two sons, Arthur Robert, aged 21 years and 1 month, and Francis Clerke, aged 19 years and 8 months,” the plaque reads.