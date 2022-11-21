Pilot loyalist MLA joins clamour for decision on leadership issue, says ‘even saints lose patience’

Joining the band of loyalists of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, senior Congress MLA and Rajasthan Forest Minister Hemaram Choudhary has said that the Congress high command should resolve the longstanding leadership issue in the state.

“The government is presently running in a state of indecision because no decision has been taken after the incidents of September 25. Pained by those incidents, our in-charge Ajay Maken ji has written a letter to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge ji. There should be a decision at the earliest,” Choudhary recently told reporters.

Choudhary’s statement comes after similar demands by Pilot loyalist MLAs such as Khiladi Lal Bairwa, who has said that the leadership issue should be resolved before the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Rajasthan on December 3.

Choudhary, a six-time MLA from Gudamalani in Barmer district, is one of the 18 legislators who had sided with Pilot during the 2020 political crisis.

Choudhary said that the Congress top leadership is ‘saddened’ by the events of September 25, when over 90 Gehlot loyalist MLAs skipped a CLP meeting called by the party leadership and submitted their resignations in a bid to stop the leadership from installing Pilot as the chief minister.

“AICC general secretary KC Venugopal ji had said that a decision (on the leadership issue) will be taken within two days. But a decision has not been taken,” said Choudhary.

The senior MLA added that Pilot has kept patience but warned that ‘even saints lose patience’.

“The patience that Pilot has kept, nobody can have such an amount of patience. He has created a precedent. But even saints lose patience and this is politics,” said Choudhary.