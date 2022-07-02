After photos of Udaipur killing accused along with BJP workers surface, party denies charges

BJP’s Gulab Chand Kataria, the leader of the opposition in Rajasthan, distanced himself from the controversy over the party’s alleged links with one of the men accused of killing tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli after photos surfaced of the accused Mohammad Riyaz along with a few Udaipur BJP workers.

Kanhaiya Lal Teli, a tailor in Udaipur, was hacked to death by Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad on June 28 for allegedly sharing remarks made by BJP’s Nupur Sharma on the Prophet.

On Saturday, while Congress in Delhi cited the photos and alleged that Riyaz was “an active member of the BJP”, the BJP in Rajasthan denied the allegations.

Kataria said he had no control over who got their photo clicked with him. “It is being said that there is a photo of one of the Udaipur criminals with me. I have been working with the BJP since 1974 and have been an MLA and a minister too,” Kataria said. “BJP has an authorised minority cell. In this photo, Irshad Chainwala has been a BJP minority cell worker and (I) have been in (their) programmes as well…and my presence in a minority cell programme is not a crime. I would have certainly gone to the programme, and who stands with me in a photo, it is not in my hands or anyone else’s,” he said. In the said photo, Kataria is seen flanked by Chainwala and Riyaz.

Kataria is currently serving his eighth term as an MLA. He was first elected to the Rajasthan Assembly in 1977 – the sixth Rajasthan Assembly – on a Janata Party ticket from Udaipur. Kataria also served as the home minister during the previous Vasundhara Raje government between 2013 and 2018.

“Even after that, if someone feels that a crime has been committed because of that, then I want that a criminal case be lodged against me as well. If the law considers my photo with him a crime, then take action against me, I will have no objection to it,” Kataria said, adding that attending a BJP minority cell programme was his responsibility as a BJP worker. “It is necessary and I continue to go and I have gone before,” he said.

In New Delhi, the chairman of Congress’ Media and Publicity Department, Pawan Khera on Saturday cited several social media posts to allege that Riyaz was a BJP worker. Among others, Khera cited a November 2019 post by BJP member Mohammad Tahir, who referred to Riyaz as a “BJP worker”.

Khera also cited posts by “BJP minority cell leader Irshad Chainwala” to back his claims. In one of the photos, Chainwala is seen with a garlanded Riyaz, who had returned after performing Umrah from Saudi Arabia, while in another photo, Mohammad Tahir is also seen with Riyaz.

“What can be clearer than this?” Khera said, alleging that Riyaz “is an active member of the BJP.”

In Jaipur, the state president of BJP’s minority cell M Sadiq Khan and the cell’s national vice-president Husain Khan also addressed a press conference, claiming that “no Udaipur case accused has any association with any BJP worker”.

“If someone gets a photo clicked, it does not mean that that person has our party’s membership. Gulabji is our universally respected leader and if someone wants to get a photo with him, he can’t be told no,” Sadiq Khan said. He also added that with the availability of internet services and mobile phones, “people want to get photos with big and popular leaders and make them go viral”.