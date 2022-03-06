Phone tapping case: Local court summons Chief Minister, others

A local Jaipur court has issued notices to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and others in connection with the phone tapping case during the mid-2020 political crisis, asking them to appear before the court.

In an order, Additional District and Sessions Judge Suman Gupta has summoned Gehlot, Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi, former Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup, former Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rohit Kumar Singh, the then DGP Bhupendra Singh Yadav, Additional DGP (Special Operations Group) Ashok Kumar Rathore and Gehlot’s OSD Lokesh Sharma, apart from Ravindra Kumar, the SHO of Special Operations Group (SOG) police station on March 16.

The notices were issued on a revision petition filed by advocate O P Solanki. While the order had been issued on March 3, he received a copy of the order two days later on Saturday. Solanki had first filed a petition under CrPC 156 (3), which was rejected by a Metropolitan Magistrate court in November last year.

He had then filed a revision petition. In his petition, he had said that the acts committed by these persons are cognisable offences and need to be investigated, and claimed that they run foul of the Official Secrets Act, Indian Telegraph Act, the Information Technology Act as well as various sections of the IPC. He alleged that the government had tapped the phones of politicians and then made them go viral through CM’s OSD Lokesh Sharma.

Sharma was also questioned by the Delhi Police in December last year in connection with the phone tapping case, where an FIR was lodged by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on March 25 in 2021. Shekhawat had accused Sharma and others of criminal conspiracy and “unlawfully intercepting telegraphic signals (telephonic conversation)”.

In July 2020, audio clips of purported telephone conversations between a Gajendra Singh and some Congress leaders had surfaced, amid a rebellion against Gehlot by his then deputy Sachin Pilot and party MLAs supporting him. On the basis of the purported audio tapes, the Congress’s chief whip, Mahesh Joshi, had registered FIRs with the Anti Corruption Bureau and the SOG.