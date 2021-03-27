Phone tapping case: After failing to lodge FIR against CM’s OSD, Congress leaders for months, Rajasthan BJP now moves court

While the Delhi Police, on the basis of a complaint by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat against Rajasthan Chief Minister’s Officer on Special Duty Lokesh Sharma, lodged an FIR in the phone tapping case, the BJP in Rajasthan has been unsuccessfully trying to register a similar FIR against Sharma and several Congress leaders for the past eight months.

After the Rajasthan Police didn’t lodge an FIR on the basis of a complaint filed by the state BJP in July last year, the party has now moved an application in the court seeking directions for registration of the FIR in the matter.

Following the Delhi Police’s FIR, the BJP has said that it will file an application for early hearing in a Jaipur court, where the party had last year moved an application of Section 156 (3) of the CrPC under which a magistrate can order investigation in an issue.

In July last year, during the political crisis in Rajasthan, then BJP state spokesperson Laxmikant Bhardwaj said he had submitted a complaint to the then SHO of the Ashok Nagar police station in Jaipur, urging him to lodge an FIR against Lokesh Sharma and Congress leaders including Randeep Singh Surjewala, Govind Singh Dotasra and Mahesh Joshi

However, Surendra Kumar Saini, SHO, Ashok Nagar PS said: “I am not aware of any such complaint.”

The BJP also submitted the complaint at the office of the DCP south, Jaipur.

“At present the matter is in court. After the state police, controlled by the Congress government, didn’t register an FIR after receiving our complaint, we moved the court and submitted an application under section 156 (3) CrPC, requesting that an FIR be lodged. I have recorded my statements before the court and we are hoping that it will subsequently order the police to register an FIR,” said Bhardwaj.

The complaint of the BJP stated that a “conspiracy” was hatched from the Chief Minister’s residence in Jaipur and “fake audios” claiming to be that of BJP leaders were circulated among mediapersons.

The party had said in the complaint that while OSD Sharma had sent the audios to the media, Congress leaders such as Surjewala and Dotasra had cited them at a press conference.

The complaint of the BJP demands that an FIR be lodged against the four people under sections 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 195 (prosecution for contempt of lawful authority of public servants, for offences against public justice and for offences relating to documents given in evidence), 500 (punishment for defamation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 166A (non recording of information) IPC.

“The Congress says that why is the FIR in Delhi being lodged now after eight months. At that time too, we had filed a complaint but the Rajasthan Police didn’t register an FIR,” said Bhardwaj.

Surendra Singh Narooka, convener of the state BJP’s legal cell and the advocate in the case, told The Indian Express on Saturday that he will be moving an application for early hearing of the case in the court of the additional civil judge and metropolitan magistrate in Jaipur, where the matter is being heard.

Reacting to the FIR in Delhi, Dotasara, who is state education minister and also president of the Rajasthan Congress, had, in a tweet, dared Union minister Shekhawat to provide his voice samples to security agencies in Rajasthan and had said that if he does so, the “truth” about the Union Minister’s “collusion” in “conspiring to bring down the state government” will come out.