Phone tapping case: Ashok Gehlot’s OSD to appear before Delhi Police today

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Lokesh Sharma, will appear before the Delhi Police on Monday in connection with the phone tapping case.

This will be Sharma’s first appearance before the Delhi Police, which has sent four summonses to Sharma so far. The latest one, asking him to appear on December 6, had reiterated that non-compliance of the summons may lead to his arrest

Earlier, Sharma was summoned on July 24, October 2 and November 12 this year.

The repeated summonses to Sharma are in connection with an FIR lodged by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on March 25 this year. Shekhawat had accused Sharma and others of criminal conspiracy and “unlawfully intercepting telegraphic signals (telephonic conversation)”.