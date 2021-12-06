scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 05, 2021
MUST READ

Phone tapping case: Ashok Gehlot’s OSD to appear before Delhi Police today

This will be Lokesh Sharma’s first appearance before the Delhi Police, which has sent four summonses to Sharma so far. The latest one, asking him to appear on December 6, had reiterated that non-compliance of the summons may lead to his arrest

Written by Hamza Khan | Jaipur |
December 6, 2021 3:00:25 am
Lokesh Sharma

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Lokesh Sharma, will appear before the Delhi Police on Monday in connection with the phone tapping case.

This will be Sharma’s first appearance before the Delhi Police, which has sent four summonses to Sharma so far. The latest one, asking him to appear on December 6, had reiterated that non-compliance of the summons may lead to his arrest

Earlier, Sharma was summoned on July 24, October 2 and November 12 this year.

More from Jaipur

The repeated summonses to Sharma are in connection with an FIR lodged by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on March 25 this year. Shekhawat had accused Sharma and others of criminal conspiracy and “unlawfully intercepting telegraphic signals (telephonic conversation)”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 05: Latest News

Advertisement