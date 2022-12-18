Per capita income in Rajasthan grew by 26.81 per cent in three years: Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the per capita income in Rajasthan has grown by 26.81 per cent in the last three years.

Addressing a press conference at his residence to mark the completion of four years of his government, Gehlot said that the economy of Rajasthan is continuously growing despite the ill-effects of Covid. The growth of the state’s GDP at the rate of 11.04 per cent is a good sign for the economy and the growth in double digit has been possible due to the positive policies of the state government.

The CM also said that the state GDP has increased by Rs 3 lakh crore in the last three years to Rs 12 lakh crore, while the per capita income has increased by 26.81 per cent. The per capita income in the country is increasing at the rate of 6.08 per cent whereas, in Rajasthan, the per capita income is increasing at the rate of 8.24 per cent, he said.

He said that despite the policy of compulsory registration of FIR, there was 5 per cent less registration of crimes in 2021 compared to 2019. Contrasting it with adjacent states, he said that Gujarat has registered around 69 per cent increase in crimes, Haryana 24 per cent, and MP by around 20 per cent.

Praising his government’s policy of compulsory registration of FIR, Gehlot said that in 2017-18 only 33 per cent FIRs were registered through the court under CrPC 156(3) but now this has come down to 13 per cent and in this too, maximum are the complaints of the cases that go directly to the court. He said that the investigation time in rape cases has gone down from 274 days in 2017-18 to 68 days at present. For POCSO, this has come down from 232 in 2018 to only 66 days.

Underlining his government’s prioritisation of health, he said that Rajasthan is the only state among the big states of the country where 7 per cent of the budget is being spent on healthcare, whereas 5.6 per cent of the budget is spent on health in Gujarat.

Among other achievements, Gehlot informed that till now transplants and implants worth Rs 11 crore have been done for 337 patients under the Chiranjeevi scheme, 1,639 Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools have been opened in which around 3 lakh children are studying, and Rajasthan ranks first in the country with 16,000 MW solar energy capacity.

MoUs have been signed for the investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in the solar sector. Domestic electricity up to 50 units are free, the concession of Rs 3 per unit up to 150 units and Rs 2 per unit up to 300 units is being given and the electricity bill of around 38 lakh consumers has become zero due to this concession, he said.

The CM also said that it is not fair of the central agencies to raise questions on the Old Pension Scheme because the subjects of the Central List, State List and Concurrent List are prescribed in the 7th schedule of the Constitution of India. He said that Article 246 empowers the states to take decision on the subjects of the State List, that point number 42 of the State List clearly states that pension which is given from the consolidated fund and the state has the right to make law on it. He said that some economists may not agree with the OPS, but added that the country has developed so far with OPS.