Saturday, July 16, 2022

People scared of central probe agencies: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Targeting the ruling BJP at the Centre, Gehlot said they want that the entire country is ruled by them and the RSS.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
July 16, 2022 8:07:58 am
The CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not consult the opposition in important policy decisions. (File)

The BJP wanted a Congress-mukt Bharat and now they are after regional parties, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday stressing that people are not speaking as they are scared of central investigation agencies.

“A very dangerous game is happening in the country. The whole country is worried and there is suffocating atmosphere. People are not speaking out of fear because of the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department and the CBI,” he told reporters in Bikaner.

Targeting the ruling BJP at the Centre, Gehlot said they want that the entire country is ruled by them and the RSS. “They want a Congress-mukt Bharat and the end of the opposition in the country. Now, they are after regional parties. They want that the entire country is ruled by the BJP and RSS,” Gehlot said.

The CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not consult the opposition in important policy decisions.

“The country is suffering because of Prime Minister Modi’s policy of not involving people. Be it demonetisation, farm laws, GST or Agneepath scheme,” he said.

“If you had a debate in Parliament, or in parliamentary committee or had a national debate, many shortcomings would have been automatically removed,” he said.

Gehlot also targeted the Centre over rising inflation. The economic situation is critical and there is a historic plunge in the value of the rupee against US dollar, he said.

