scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Eight coaches of Jodhpur-bound passenger train derails near Rajasthan’s Pali; no casualties reported

The incident happened at 3:27 am between the Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division.

Originating from Bandra Terminus, the train was en route to Jodhpur. (ANI)
Listen to this article
Eight coaches of Jodhpur-bound passenger train derails near Rajasthan’s Pali; no casualties reported
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Eight coaches of the Suryanagari Express (Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur) derailed near Pali in Rajasthan in the early hours of Monday. Soon after the incident, the North Western Railway put out a tweet from its official handle stating that no casualties have been recorded till now.

The incident happened at 3:27 am between the Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division.

An accident relief train has been dispatched from Jodhpur by Railways, news agency ANI reported.

“Within five minutes of departing from Marwar junction, a vibration sound was heard inside the train and after 2-3 minutes, the train stopped. We got down and saw that at least eight sleeper class coaches were off the tracks. Within 15-20 minutes, ambulances arrived,” the news agency quoted one of the passengers as saying.

In a video statement issued to the media, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Western Railway said: “Higher officials have reached the spot already. Buses have been arranged for stranded passengers so that they can reach their destinations.”

Here’s is a list of helpline numbers. (Twitter @NWRailways)

The CPRO also listed down a few helpline numbers for passengers and their concerned family members.

Helpline numbers:-

For Jodhpur: 02912654979, 02912654993, 02912624125, 02912431646

For Pali Marwar: 02932250324

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Crashing land prices to no brides: In Kerala villages, fear of proposed b...
Crashing land prices to no brides: In Kerala villages, fear of proposed b...
In 6 years, special loans for higher education at 1/3rd of target
In 6 years, special loans for higher education at 1/3rd of target
The Millets Manifesto
The Millets Manifesto

Passengers and their families can also contact- 138 and 1072 – for any information.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-01-2023 at 07:07 IST
Next Story

The Millets Manifesto

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close