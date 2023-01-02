Eight coaches of Jodhpur-bound passenger train derails near Rajasthan’s Pali; no casualties reported

Eight coaches of the Suryanagari Express (Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur) derailed near Pali in Rajasthan in the early hours of Monday. Soon after the incident, the North Western Railway put out a tweet from its official handle stating that no casualties have been recorded till now.

The incident happened at 3:27 am between the Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division.

An accident relief train has been dispatched from Jodhpur by Railways, news agency ANI reported.

“Within five minutes of departing from Marwar junction, a vibration sound was heard inside the train and after 2-3 minutes, the train stopped. We got down and saw that at least eight sleeper class coaches were off the tracks. Within 15-20 minutes, ambulances arrived,” the news agency quoted one of the passengers as saying.

In a video statement issued to the media, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Western Railway said: “Higher officials have reached the spot already. Buses have been arranged for stranded passengers so that they can reach their destinations.”

The CPRO also listed down a few helpline numbers for passengers and their concerned family members.

Helpline numbers:-

For Jodhpur: 02912654979, 02912654993, 02912624125, 02912431646

For Pali Marwar: 02932250324

Passengers and their families can also contact- 138 and 1072 – for any information.