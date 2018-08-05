Passenger raises hoax bomb threat after altercation at Jaipur airport

The accused J P Chaudhary, a resident of Jaipur, allegedly ran into altercation with employees of a private airline during security checking. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul) The accused J P Chaudhary, a resident of Jaipur, allegedly ran into altercation with employees of a private airline during security checking. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul)

A New Delhi-bound flight from Jaipur International Airport was delayed by nearly 40 minutes after a passenger raised a hoax bomb threat after altercation with airline staffers today, an official said.

The accused J P Chaudhary, a resident of Jaipur, allegedly ran into altercation with employees of a private airline during security checking and raised a fake alarm that he had a bomb in his luggage, CISF commandant Y P Singh said.

Singh said Chaudhary’s luggage was checked and nothing was found. The flight, which had to take off at 10.40 am, flew at 11.23 am, he said.

The accused was not allowed to board the flight and handed over to Jawahar Circle police station for further investigation, he added.

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App