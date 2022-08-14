Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: Rajasthan BJP MLA Devnani recalls how his grandfather started life afresh after moving to India in 1947

August 14, 2022 11:44:11 am
Rajasthan’s BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani recalls how his family members endured years of pain and suffering when they were forced to leave Sindh after Pakistan came into being in 1947 following the partition of India.
On the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ on Sunday, Devnani said his grandfather Bhavan Das, along with his family members, was forced to leave his house, land and grain business in Sindh (now one of the provinces of Pakistan) during the partition. He said his maternal grandfather and an uncle were left in Pakistan.
The partition of ‘British India’ into two dominions India and Pakistan in 1947 had resulted in the insurmountable refugee crisis, mass killings, large-scale violence and displacement of people mostly on religious lines.
Devnani said the untold stories of the partition should come before the people so that they can learn of the horrors of those times.
He said it emotionally disturbs him and other family members even today that the family of his maternal grandparent could not come to India and all connections to it ended with the partition.
He said his grandfather had a house, land and a good business set up in Sindh. But when he arrived in India, he had nothing. He started earned a little by selling paper envelopes and gram in Ajmer, Devnani added.
“My Baba late Bhavan Das, along with his family, was forced to leave his house, land and grain business in Tando Adam city of Nawab Shah district of Sindh and fled barefoot. He made Jodhpur his center and worked for rehabilitation of Hindus migrated from Sindh,” the Ajmer North MLA tweeted on Saturday.
He said Bhavan Das after selling paper envelopes and gram found a job as a peon in a post office and later served as a postmaster.
About his maternal grandfather and maternal uncle left in Sindh, Devnani said, “They were cursed to endure years of humiliation. The pain of division in our family still disturbs us.” Devnani also said many volunteers of the Sangh helped in providing accommodation, food and medicine in the displaced camps during the partition.
