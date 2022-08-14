scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: Rajasthan BJP MLA Devnani recalls how his grandfather started life afresh after moving to India in 1947

On the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' on Sunday, Devnani said his grandfather Bhavan Das, along with his family members, was forced to leave his house, land and grain business in Sindh (now one of the provinces of Pakistan) during the partition.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
August 14, 2022 11:44:11 am
Devnani said the untold stories of the partition should come before the people so that they can learn of the horrors of those times. (File)

Rajasthan’s BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani recalls how his family members endured years of pain and suffering when they were forced to leave Sindh after Pakistan came into being in 1947 following the partition of India.

On the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ on Sunday, Devnani said his grandfather Bhavan Das, along with his family members, was forced to leave his house, land and grain business in Sindh (now one of the provinces of Pakistan) during the partition. He said his maternal grandfather and an uncle were left in Pakistan.

The partition of ‘British India’ into two dominions India and Pakistan in 1947 had resulted in the insurmountable refugee crisis, mass killings, large-scale violence and displacement of people mostly on religious lines.

Also Read in Rajasthan |Soldier killed in J&K attack cremated with full military honours

Devnani said the untold stories of the partition should come before the people so that they can learn of the horrors of those times.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...Premium
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJPPremium
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJP
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...Premium
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...

He said it emotionally disturbs him and other family members even today that the family of his maternal grandparent could not come to India and all connections to it ended with the partition.

He said his grandfather had a house, land and a good business set up in Sindh. But when he arrived in India, he had nothing. He started earned a little by selling paper envelopes and gram in Ajmer, Devnani added.

Also Read in Rajasthan |9-yr-old Dalit boy dies, teacher arrested as kin allege assault for touching ‘upper caste water’

“My Baba late Bhavan Das, along with his family, was forced to leave his house, land and grain business in Tando Adam city of Nawab Shah district of Sindh and fled barefoot. He made Jodhpur his center and worked for rehabilitation of Hindus migrated from Sindh,” the Ajmer North MLA tweeted on Saturday.

Advertisement

He said Bhavan Das after selling paper envelopes and gram found a job as a peon in a post office and later served as a postmaster.

More from Jaipur

About his maternal grandfather and maternal uncle left in Sindh, Devnani said, “They were cursed to endure years of humiliation. The pain of division in our family still disturbs us.” Devnani also said many volunteers of the Sangh helped in providing accommodation, food and medicine in the displaced camps during the partition.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 11:44:11 am

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

2

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

3

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

4

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

5

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Featured Stories

Bhai, are you listening?
Bhai, are you listening?
25 years of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
25 years of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
Back to 2024 polls drawing board after Nitish shocker, BJP turns Bihar fo...
Back to 2024 polls drawing board after Nitish shocker, BJP turns Bihar fo...
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?
'India's Warren Buffett'

Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Darlings' director Jasmeet Reen

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'

BJP Madurai President quits day after party supporter hurls slipper at TN minister

BJP Madurai President quits day after party supporter hurls slipper at TN minister

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
Salman Rushdie attack

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban

Premium
For Indian women cricket’s latest star, PM praise: ‘peace of Shimla, smile of mountains’

For Indian women cricket’s latest star, PM praise: ‘peace of Shimla, smile of mountains’

Mythology and historical films in Bollywood — fad or financial gamble?

Mythology and historical films in Bollywood — fad or financial gamble?

In Kabul, Afghan students wait for passage to India: Don’t shut us out

In Kabul, Afghan students wait for passage to India: Don’t shut us out

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely
Explained

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely

Premium
'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
China’s ambassador to India

'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement