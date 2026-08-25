‘Audit midday meals, stem paper leaks, establish student unions’: Rajasthan HC’s Gen-Z blueprint

Taking suo motu cognizance of the welfare of Gen-Z, Gen-Alpha and Gen-Beta, the Rajasthan High Court has issued a slew of directions covering their education, nutrition, infrastructure, paper leaks, mental health and digital readiness, while terming poor school infrastructure as a matter of grave concern.

The directions include strict compliance with a ban on High Fat, Sugar and Salt (HFSS) foods in schools or within 50 metres of school gates as well as the creation of a “Generation Z, Alpha and Beta Monitoring Cell” under the Chief Secretary.

Directing its registration as a Public Interest Litigation, the Centre, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Rajasthan government, as well as Departments of Education and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs of the state government, besides Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights have been made parties in the case.

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The HC has directed them to file a status report and action plan on paper leaks, education to employment gap, mental health and digital burnout, unemployment and gig economy insecurity, high cost of living and housing, climate anxiety and future, and cyber security and AI disruption.

The Monitoring Cell under the Chief Secretary has been tasked to review progress every three months and submit quarterly reports to the court regarding the state of infrastructure at these schools. The court has also constituted three separate groups of advocates to assist the court on behalf of the three generations, respectively.

‘Systemic deficiencies’

Expressing its “deep concern”, a bench of Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand said that on one hand, these three generations will lead India in 2047 — on nation’s 100th Independence —and beyond, while on the other hand, “the foundational institutions meant to nurture them, particularly the government schools in rural and village areas continue to suffer from systemic deficiencies.”

“The current state of the rural schools reflects a larger malaise. When these educational institutions, where the most vulnerable sections of the children belonging to the new generations study, lack of basic infrastructure, training, medical facilities, wash rooms, newly emerging technology, etc. is a matter of grave concern,” the HC said.

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Ban on junk food

The court also pulled up the government over compliance with the Food Safety and Standards (Safe Food and Balanced Diets for Children in Schools) Regulations, 2020, saying that “In spite of passing of more than six years since the 2020 Regulations came into force, till date, no effective steps have been taken by the Centre and State Governments for strict implementation… The recent media reports necessitate monitoring by this court to ensure compliance of the 2020 Regulations and to protect the health of lakhs of children in the State of Rajasthan from obesity and lifestyle diseases.”

It said that there should be an audit of mid-day meal quality and diet and “the state shall ensure that carbonated drinks, chips, bakery items with trans-fat, or other food items having HFSS are not sold in any school in Rajasthan in contravention of the mandate contained under 2020 Regulations.

“All school canteens have been directed to display menu boards with calorie count, ingredients and nutritional information for every food item within eight weeks. The schools have been asked to constitute a School Food Safety and Nutrition committee comprising teachers, parents and student representatives, while the state has been asked to ensure that Mid-Day Meal and other nutrition schemes comply with balanced diet guidelines issued by FSSAI,” it said.

The state and FSSAI have been asked to submit a compliance report within six weeks.

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AI, jobs and representation

The court also said that the educational institutions must adopt new techniques including Artificial Intelligence, Digital Learning, and allied technologies and modern pedagogical tools to remain globally competitive, but “we cannot do so at the cost of abandoning the basic faculties of reading and writing.”

On paper leaks, it said that Generation Z “is facing grave difficulties due to repeated paper leaks. This malpractice is adversely affecting both their present academic performance and future prospects. Paper leaks severely disrupt the academic timelines, mental health and career opportunities of Generation Z, creating widespread mistrust in the public evaluation system,” directing for a “foolproof and robust mechanism” to address this issue.

On Student Union polls

On lack of political and policy representation, it said: “They (students) feel policies are made for them, not with them. (There is a) need for establishment of youth commissions, along with student unions and youth participation in local governance.” Since 2022, student union polls haven’t been held in Rajasthan.

As for quality education and digital readiness, the court has directed for filling up of all vacant posts of teachers, principals and wardens on priority, and a special recruitment drive for Physical Training Instructors (PTIs), computer teachers and counsellors. Next, it has directed for provision of smart classrooms, computers, internet connectivity and digital literacy training in all village schools to equip Generations Z, Alpha and Beta for the future.

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Additionally, CCTV cameras and appointment of female staff should be ensured for safety and security of girl students.

On basic infrastructure and hygiene, it said that there should be separate functional toilets for boys and girls, drinking water, electricity with power backup, and boundary walls in all village government schools. The court has also sought a policy for limiting screen time.

The court has also directed the Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and all District Collectors “to conduct surprise inspections of government schools in villages within eight weeks and submit a report to this court.”