Pakistani youth crosses border to ‘meet woman he met on social media’, detained

A 21-year-old Pakistani youth has been taken into custody by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) after he allegedly crossed the India-Pakistan international border near Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district on the night of December 4 (Saturday), said officials on Monday.

The man said that he had crossed the border hoping to meet a woman from Mumbai who he had befriended through social media, said the officials.

“The man is a resident of Bahawalpur district in Punjab, Pakistan,” said Phool Chand, station house officer of Anupgarh police station, Sriganganagar.

“He said that his village in Pakistan is situated near the border and he planned to cross the border and then go to Mumbai (to meet the woman)” Sriganganagar superintendent of police (SP) Anand Sharma told The Indian Express on Monday.

Sharma added that the man would be questioned by a joint interrogation committee (JIC), comprising representatives of various security agencies.

“He crossed the border fencing in the Anupgarh sector and entered India before being apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF). After a preliminary investigation, the BSF handed him over to the custody of the Anupgarh police and we have referred him to the JIC which will question him,” said Sharma.

The SP added that no suspicious items were found in the possession of the man.

“He is at present in police custody. After he is interrogated by the JIC, it will be ascertained whether he is involved in any activities against India and if there is a need to arrest him. If he turns out to be innocent, the BSF will initiate proceedings for pushback after taking up the issue with Pakistani rangers,” said Sharma.