Pakistan national killed in Jaipur jail following brawl with inmates

A Pakistani national lodged in Jaipur Central Prison was allegedly murdered on Wednesday by fellow prisoners. The incident happened after a quarrel broke out between the Pakistani native and other prisoners. The exact reason of the dispute, however, is not known.

The Pakistani prisoner has been identified as Shakar Ullah, who has been lodged in the prison since 2011, ANI reported.

“A Pakistani prisoner has allegedly been murdered in the central jail,” PTI quoted IG (Jail) Rupinder Singh as saying. Senior administration officials and additional police forces have been rushed to the jail.

The incident comes on the heels of the Pulwama attack last week, where a suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF personnel — the single bloodiest attack in J&K in the last three decades of militancy in the Valley. Pakistan-based proscribed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident is reminiscent of the Sarabjit Singh case, where the Punjab native was brutally attacked and murdered by his fellow prisoners at Pakistan’s Kot Lakhpat Jail in April 2013.

Singh was convicted of terrorism and spying by a Pakistani court and sentenced to death in 1991. However, the Pakistani government had stayed his execution for an indefinite period in 2008.

In December 2018, a Pakistani court acquitted the two prime suspects in the murder case — Amir Tamba and Mudassar — after all witnesses turned hostile.