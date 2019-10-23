Overall crime rate declined in Rajasthan between 2015-17: NCRB data

Heinous crimes such as murder, kidnapping and abduction, as well as crimes against women and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes registered a decline between the years 2015 and 2017 in Rajasthan, as per the 65th edition of ‘Crime in India’ for the year 2017 which was released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Monday, more than a year behind schedule.

Overall, Rajasthan registered a decline in cases of violent crimes between the years 2015 and 2017. It declined from 16,991 in 2015 to 16,223 in 2016 but increased to 16,328 in the year 2017.

Murder cases declined in the state from 1,569 in the year 2015 to 1,551 in 2016 and to 1,473 in the year 2017. Kidnapping and abduction cases too registered a decline from 5,426 (2015) to 5,299 (2016) and 5,216 (2017).

Similarly, crimes against women in the state declined from 28,224 in 2015 to 27,422 in 2016 to 25,993 in 2017, as per the NCRB report. Crimes against SCs too declined from 5,911 in 2015 to 5,134 in the year 2016 to 4,238 in 2017, while crimes against STs declined from 1,409 to 1,195 and 984 for the same period. Crimes against senior citizens also registered a decline from 685 to 652 and 462 for the corresponding period.

Jaipur also registered a decline in each of these crimes. Murder cases declined from 114 (2015) to 90 (2017); for the same period, kidnapping and abduction declined from 630 to 520, crimes against women from 2,201 to 1,857, crimes against SCs from 297 to 84 and crimes against STs from 101 to 46.

While some other offences, such as corruption, remained mostly unchanged (401 in 2015 and 404 in 2017), crimes against children and cyber-crimes registered an increase in the state. Crimes against children increased from 3,689 to 4,034 and to 5,180 between the years 2015 and 2017. Jaipur, however, registered a decline in such cases from 747 (2015) to 699 (2016) to 679 (2017).

With 2,508 victims in child-related cases – such as Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, The Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act, etc. – Rajasthan stood only behind Maharashtra (6,044) and Uttar Pradesh (4,942). In 2017, Rajasthan also reported the highest number of human trafficking victims – 900 – among all the states. Of these, 849 were males below 18 years. A total of 293 victims were trafficked for forced labour while reason was not specified for 585 victims.

Cyber-crimes increased from 949 (2015) to 941 (2016) to 1,304 (2017). In crimes under the Information Technology Act, 2000, Jaipur (607 victims) is next only to Bengaluru (2,749). Interestingly, Jaipur topped the metropolitan cities list with an incidence of 2,256 when it comes to The Gambling Act.

At 21,306, Rajasthan also has the highest number of forgery, cheating and fraud victims among all the states. Of these, 4,213 were in Jaipur alone – which is second highest among all metropolitan cities; this includes 19 cities with more than two million population.

Officials said data collected under the new sub-heads of death due to mob lynching, murder by influential people, killing ordered by khap panchayat and murder committed for religious reason have not been published, resulting in partial delay of the agency’s report for 2017.