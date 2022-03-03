Over 800 Rajasthanis still stuck in Ukraine: Rajasthan Minister

With over 800 persons from Rajasthan still stuck in war-torn Ukraine, the Rajasthan Assembly put up a united front on Wednesday over efforts to bring them back safely.

Keeping the government’s statement in the Assembly on the Ukraine situation, Cabinet minister for industries, Shakuntala Rawat, said that so far 1,008 persons – this number may go up — from Rajasthan, including students have been found to be stuck in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy and other Ukrainian cities while as of Wednesday morning, 207 of these had returned.

The usually divided House put up a united face with the Opposition BJP assuring the Congress government that it is with the state government in this hour while Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore thanked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his efforts to bring back the children.

Minister Rawat said, “The Ukraine government shut down all airports on February 24, due to war, which led to a scary situation.”

She said that the government, while talking with those stuck back in Ukraine, found out that processing the transit visa is taking time.

She urged the Central government to not just contact Ukraine’s neighbouring countries of Romania, Hungary and Slovakia but also increase the frequency of flights from these countries. Rawat said that as per instructions from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the state government is bearing the expenses for the flight, boarding, lodging, etc. wherever possible. She said as can be seen on social media, the locals haven’t been behaving well with Indians and so CM Gehlot has written to the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister in this regard.

BJP MLA from Bali in Pali, Pushpendra Singh, who had moved the Adjournment Motion regarding the issue, said that the government should minutely track the remaining students who are still stuck in Ukraine, especially those who are still living in bunkers.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore thanked Gehlot for becoming active on February 22 when he spoke to students stuck in Ukraine and also appointed Dhiraj Srivastava, Commissioner, Rajasthan Foundation, as the nodal officer to coordinate efforts to bring them back home, and then talking to the Union government on February 27 on the issue.

Rathore said that special seats in engineering and medical courses, among others, should be created here under a special package as it is unlikely the students returning home will be able to go back to Ukraine to complete their studies, especially since they hail from financially weaker families and have lost money now.

He also said that “the Leader of Opposition (Gulab Chand Kataria) has spoken with the Vidhayak Dal and we (BJP MLAs) are all with you. Whatever help you need from us, whether it is to speak with the Government of India, we are ready.”

Kataria, however, pointed out that Rawat “did not mention the Central government even once (to praise their efforts) and on such an issue, we shouldn’t go by the party line, or even the government line, but work unitedly.”

He suggested that the state government should send a team to Delhi to coordinate the rescue efforts.

He said that from the state Assembly, a message should go to all the families in Rajasthan, whose relatives are still stuck in Ukraine, that all the public representatives are united and carrying out their responsibility, to bring them back home safely.