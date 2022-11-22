Out to buy veggies, Congress leader’s daughter kidnapped in Jaipur

The Jaipur police have lodged an FIR after a Congress leader’s 21-year-old daughter was allegedly abducted by unidentified persons in Jaipur when she had gone out to buy vegetables.

The incident took place in the Pratap Nagar area on Monday evening. As per the complaint submitted by Gopal Keshawat, 55, his daughter Abhilasha had informed him and gone to a vegetable market around 5:50 pm on Monday on her scooter.

“Around 6:03 pm I got a call from her, where she said that some men were chasing her and asked me to come quickly,” Keshawat said. He says he rushed to the spot but couldn’t find his daughter, and her phone was also switched off.

In his police complaint, and in the subsequent FIR, Keshawat has also mentioned some names, stating that they have given him and his family death threats, “and I had informed the police of the same.” “They are all criminals,” Keshawat told The Indian Express. He said that since he is in active public life and has been running a campaign for prohibition of liquor, he has often faced threats.

“About 2-3 months ago, the glasses of my vehicle were also shattered – I had given a report then,” he said.

The FIR for kidnapping has been lodged against unknown persons. Abhilasha is a third year student of Economics (Honours) at Gargi College, Delhi, and is preparing for UPSC. Apart from Abhilasha, Keshawat has two sons.

SHO Pratap Nagar, Bhajan Lal, said, “We are investigating at all the angles.”

“We went to the spot and spoke to the local vendors but they denied witnessing any kidnapping. So we are examining the CCTV footage. The scooter was found at the airport road this (Tuesday) morning,” Lal said.

“When a VVIP’s dog is stolen, it is found within hours. But here is a kid, a sensible kid – had she been the daughter of a big leader, official or an industrialist, she may have been found by now. But she is the daughter of a poor Dalit man,” Keshawat said.

Keshwat has served as the chairman of the Rajasthan Denotified Tribes and Nomadic, Semi-Nomadic Welfare Board, with a rank equivalent to a minister of state, from 2008 to 2013.