Out on bail, doctor couple shot dead in Bharatpur: Police

A 46-year-old doctor and his wife were shot dead in Bharatpur on Friday while they were travelling in their car, said the police. The incident took place around 5pm in the evening was captured on CCTV cameras.

According to police, the two bike-borne assailants who shot the couple — Sudip Gupta (46) and his wife Seema Gupta (44) — have been identified as the brother and cousin of a woman who was allegedly murdered in 2019. Police said Sudip reportedly had an affair with the woman and was charged for her murder along with Seema and his mother. The accused were identified as Anuj Gurjar and Mahesh Gurjar.

“The doctor, Sudip Gupta (46) and his wife Seema Gupta (44) who is also a doctor were travelling by their car in the city when they were shot dead by two bike-borne men. The couple used to run a private hospital. The doctor and his wife both were in jail till last year for the murder of a woman with whom the doctor allegedly had a… relationship,” said Rajendra Kumar, SHO, Atal Bandh police station.

Bharatpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Devendra Bishnoi said preliminary investigation indicated that it was a case of revenge killing.

“In 2019, a woman with whom the doctor allegedly had a relationship died along with her son after the doctor’s wife and his mother allegedly set fire to their house. The doctor, his wife and his mother were all in jail following the incident, and presently all three were on bail,” said Bishnoi.

“We have identified the two assailants as the woman’s brother and cousin from footage of CCTV cameras installed by the police. Preliminary investigation suggests it’s a case of revenge killing. Efforts are being made to arrest them. An FIR has been registered in the matter and further investigation is on,” said Bishnoi.