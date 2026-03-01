‘Opposing you is not opposing the country’: Ashok Gehlot hits back after Modi’s Ajmer speech

“It would have been better if you had stood by your guarantee given during the Assembly elections to not shut down the Congress government’s schemes, and directed the Chief Minister today to restart those closed schemes. This is because your hollow slogan of 'Double Engine' is now proving to be 'Double Zero' in Rajasthan,” the former CM said.

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments against Congress party in Ajmer as “political desperation”, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot questioned PM Modi’s political comments from a government stage.

Posting on X, Gehlot said, “It is saddening that you used an official government platform solely for narrow politics. The public was expecting you to speak on the issues of public interest raised in my letter. Do you not want the entire country to receive the ‘Right to Health’ like Rajasthan? Do you have no interest in revolutionary decisions like the Gig Workers Welfare Act and the Urban Employment Guarantee?”

He said, “For those belonging to an ideology that did not sacrifice even a fingernail in the freedom struggle to level allegations of dividing the country against the Congress, a party with a glorious history of leading the freedom struggle, is not only ridiculous but also proof of moral bankruptcy. Modi ji, remember that opposing you is not the same as opposing the country. Do not make the mistake of considering yourself greater than the nation.”