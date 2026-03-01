‘Opposing you is not opposing the country’: Ashok Gehlot hits back after Modi’s Ajmer speech

“It would have been better if you had stood by your guarantee given during the Assembly elections to not shut down the Congress government’s schemes, and directed the Chief Minister today to restart those closed schemes. This is because your hollow slogan of 'Double Engine' is now proving to be 'Double Zero' in Rajasthan,” the former CM said.
Posting on X, Gehlot said, “It is saddening that you used an official government platform solely for narrow politics. The public was expecting you to speak on the issues of public interest raised in my letter. Do you not want the entire country to receive the ‘Right to Health’ like Rajasthan? Do you have no interest in revolutionary decisions like the Gig Workers Welfare Act and the Urban Employment Guarantee?”
He said, “For those belonging to an ideology that did not sacrifice even a fingernail in the freedom struggle to level allegations of dividing the country against the Congress, a party with a glorious history of leading the freedom struggle, is not only ridiculous but also proof of moral bankruptcy. Modi ji, remember that opposing you is not the same as opposing the country. Do not make the mistake of considering yourself greater than the nation.”
“The BJP government has changed the name of the ERCP, but has done no work on it. The people of Rajasthan know the truth,” Gehlot said.
On the issue of paper leaks, he said, “Instead of playing politics over paper leaks, you should have praised that stringent law of Rajasthan which includes provisions such as life imprisonment, a fine of Rs 10 crore, and the confiscation of the culprits’ property, which has become an example for the country. Instead of engaging in politics to mislead the youth, you should have spoken about enacting such a strict law at the Central Government level. The BJP government is not even able to show the courage to investigate the OMR sheet scam that occurred during the BJP government’s tenure in Rajasthan.”
“It would have been better if you had stood by your guarantee given during the Assembly elections to not shut down the Congress government’s schemes, and directed the Chief Minister today to restart those closed schemes. This is because your hollow slogan of ‘Double Engine’ is now proving to be ‘Double Zero’ in Rajasthan,” the former CM said.
He was referring to the February 20 incident, in which a group of men linked to the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) had entered one of the halls at the AI summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi wearing T-shirts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture on them and raising “anti-national” slogans.
Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication.
Expertise
Politics & Governance: Comprehensive tracking of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including policy changes (e.g., the Right to Health Bill and Anti-Mob Lynching Bills), bypoll dynamics, and the shifting power structures between the BJP and Congress. ... Read More