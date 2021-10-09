Opportunities come to those who wait, Gehlot says at event with Pilot

With former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot sharing stage, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that opportunities come to those who wait.

Addressing a bypoll rally in Udaipur’s Vallabhnagar Assembly, about 400 kilometres southwest of Jaipur, Gehlot said there were several contenders for the seat but only one ticket was to be given.

“So a true soldier of the party is the one who was asking for a ticket till yesterday and then joins and works (for the party). Their respect grows in the society, and among constituents too. I heard Sonia Gandhi say at a Congress conclave once, that one who has patience gets opportunities,” and urged the other ticket contenders to support party candidate Preeti Shaktawat, wife of late Congress MLA and Pilot loyalist Gajendra Singh Shaktawat, whose death had necessitated the bypoll. “The Congress party is united in Rajasthan. Many a times, there are reports in newspapers, don’t go into those news reports because many a times, they write to create stories,” Gehlot said.

On Friday, both Pilot and Gehlot indeed put up a united front and got the optics right: the two travelled in a helicopter together from Jaipur to Vallabhnagar, accompanied by state in-charge Ajay Maken and party state president Govind Singh Dotasra.

Upon landing in Vallabhnagar, Pilot took the steering of a car, with Gehlot next to him and the other two in the back, as they drove from the helipad to the rally ground, where they shared the stage.

Here, Pilot chose to highlight BJP’s factionalism and contrast it with an apparently united Congress, “All of you know about the tussle in the BJP about tickets and candidates. The reality is in front of you, which party is united and is serving you. When the BJP was in power, it had cheated the public and now when it is in opposition, it is not able to play that role either,” he said, urging the people to vote for Preeti.

However, on Thursday evening, Pilot had in a lighter vein remarked at a book launch that he will be around for 50 years, days after Gehlot had said that he will be around for 15-20 years.

“For 15-20 years, nothing will happen to me. Now if you want to be sad, be sad, it’s not in my hands. Nothing will happen to me,” Gehlot had said.

Then on October 5, speaking in the context of Lakhimpur Khiri, Pilot had attacked UP government saying he feels it is wrong when people become “arrogant and proud that they’ll be in power till the final stretch of life.” Although aimed at UP CM Yogi Adityanath, his comments were seen as a subtle attack on Gehlot.