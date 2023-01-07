On fast against tourism activities at Sammad Shikharji, Jain monk dies

A Jain monk who was on fast for the last five days in protest against the Jharkhand government’s decision to notify Jain pilgrimage Sammed Shikharji as a tourist spot, died in the early hours of Friday, said community leaders.

“Monk Samarth Sagar, 74, was fasting since the last five days against the decision of the Jharkhand government. He passed away around 1:30am today in Jaipur,” said Rajasthan Jain Mahasabha President Subhash Jain.

Jain added that the death of Sagar was the second such death of a Jain monk in this week. On Tuesday, Sugyeysagar Maharaj, who was also in his seventies, had died after fasting for 10 days, said Jain.

Following the protests, the Centre had on Thursday asked the state to forbid all tourism and ecotourism activities in the area.