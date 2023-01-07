scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

On fast against tourism activities at Sammad Shikharji, Jain monk dies

Rajasthan Jain Mahasabha President Subhash Jain said that the death of Sagar was the second such death of a Jain monk in this week. On Tuesday, Sugyeysagar Maharaj, who was also in his seventies, had died after fasting for 10 days, said Jain.

“Monk Samarth Sagar, 74, was fasting since the last five days against the decision of the Jharkhand government. He passed away around 1:30am today in Jaipur,” said Rajasthan Jain Mahasabha President Subhash Jain. (Getty Images/ Thinkstock)
Listen to this article
On fast against tourism activities at Sammad Shikharji, Jain monk dies
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A Jain monk who was on fast for the last five days in protest against the Jharkhand government’s decision to notify Jain pilgrimage Sammed Shikharji as a tourist spot, died in the early hours of Friday, said community leaders.

“Monk Samarth Sagar, 74, was fasting since the last five days against the decision of the Jharkhand government. He passed away around 1:30am today in Jaipur,” said Rajasthan Jain Mahasabha President Subhash Jain.

Jain added that the death of Sagar was the second such death of a Jain monk in this week. On Tuesday, Sugyeysagar Maharaj, who was also in his seventies, had died after fasting for 10 days, said Jain.

More from Jaipur

Following the protests, the Centre had on Thursday asked the state to forbid all tourism and ecotourism activities in the area.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
The judicial pendency question: How to lighten the court’s load
The judicial pendency question: How to lighten the court’s load

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 07:38 IST
Next Story

The judicial pendency question: How to lighten the court’s load

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close