Offices to parks, Rajasthan plans special relaxations for those vaccinated

The state government also made it mandatory for business establishments to get their staff vaccinated. (File Photo)

EASING THE restrictions imposed to check the spread of Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan government on Saturday announced special relaxations for those who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The state government also made it mandatory for business establishments to get their staff vaccinated.

“It will be mandatory for the directors of all shops, clubs, gyms, restaurants, malls and other business establishments to get their staff vaccinated. They will also have to display the percentage of staff members who have been vaccinated. After July 1, they will be able to self-generate and obtain certification of vaccination percentage through e-Intimation,” said the guidelines released on Saturday.

Offices, where over 60 per cent of the staff have received at least one dose of the vaccine, can operate at full capacity, from 9:30 am to 6 pm. Similarly, markets/ business establishments where over 60 per cent of the staff have received at least one dose can remain open for an extra three hours in the evening (4 pm-7 pm).

The new guidelines will come into effect from Monday.

Religious places will be allowed to remain open from 5 am to 4 pm, after ensuring that all the associated people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.