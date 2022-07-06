Ajmer Dargah cleric held over ‘beheading’ remark against Nupur Sharma

The police arrested Ajmer Dargah cleric Salman Chishti on Tuesday night for allegedly making provocative statements against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, news agency PTI reported.

An FIR was filed against the dargah ‘khadim’ Monday night after a video surfaced of Chishti purportedly saying he would give his house to anyone who brings Sharma’s head to him. Chishti is heard saying that he would have shot her dead for insulting Prophet Mohammad.

According to the police, Chishti made the video in an inebriated condition. Ajmer Assistant Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said Chishti was caught at his residence in Khadim mohalla. “Prima facie, he made the video in an inebriated condition. He is being interrogated further,” the ASP added.

Rajasthan | Ajmer Police arrested Salman Chishti, Khadim of Ajmer Dargah last night for allegedly giving a provocative statement against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma: Additional Superintendent of Police, Vikas Sangwan pic.twitter.com/6U3WCjVar7 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 6, 2022

“Chishti is a history-sheeter at the Dargah police station,” the station house officer, Dalbeer Singh Foujdar, said.

Condemning the video, the office of Ajmer Dargah Dewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan has said the shrine is seen as a place of communal harmony. The views expressed by the ‘khadim’ in the video cannot be considered a message from the dargah, it said.

Earlier, four people were arrested in connection with another provocative speech allegedly delivered at the main gate of the Ajmer Dargah on June 17.

The remarks made by Sharma against the Prophet were also invoked by the accused in the murder of a tailor in Udaipur, Kanhaiya Lal. The assailants identified themselves in another video as Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad, boasted about the “beheading”, and were later arrested.

Last week, the Supreme Court refused to entertain Sharma’s plea to club FIRs against her in different states with the one in Delhi over her remarks on the Prophet. The court said she has a “loose tongue” and is “single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country” including in Udaipur where a tailor was hacked to death this week for allegedly sharing her remarks.

With inputs from PTI