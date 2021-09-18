Now, BJP MLA claims there is ‘land jihad’ in Rajasthan town

BJP MLA from Malpura in Tonk, Kanhaiya Lal, on Friday alleged “land jihad” by Muslims in Malpura.

Speaking in the Assembly, Lal said that Malpura is a sensitive town and has constantly witnessed communal incidents since 1950 which have led to deaths of more than 100 people.

He said the “Muslim community is running a campaign where they purchase houses and land of Hindu community at rates which are several times over the state government specified rates. They start living in these homes purchased illegally and in an unauthorised way and then fight with their Hindu neighbours every other day, and threaten them”.

Lal said that “upon seeing Hindu daughters and sisters, they start doing objectionable acts and objectionable conversations, which has led to an insecure and fearful environment, which has led to exodus by 600-800 Hindu families from these bastis”.

Listing nine wards, the BJP MLA claimed that most Hindu families from these wards have migrated as these are adjacent to the Muslim locality. Listing two other wards, he said that these have Jain temples while accusing Muslims of throwing leftover bones along the way.

The MLA claimed that some people approached the Malpura sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and tried to hand over a memorandum, but he refused to even accept it.

Of late, the BJP has been talking about an alleged exodus of Hindu families from Malpura. A three-member team of the BJP recently handed over a fact-finding report to party state president Satish Poonia.