North Zonal Council Meeting: Gehlot seeks national status for ERCP; Khattar raises SYL, blames Punjab

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday reiterated key demands of their states at the North Zonal Council Meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and held in Jaipur.

While Gehlot brought up the issue of declaring the Rs 37,247-crore Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) as a national project, among several demands, Khattar spoke on the “long-pending” Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue and blamed Punjab for lack of action on that front.

Khattar also said the state is getting 700 to 1,000 cusecs less water from the Bhakra main line canal.

With Haryana demanding a separate Vidhan Sabha complex for the state in view of an expected rise in Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies by 2029, Home Minister Shah announced that the state will be given land in Chandigarh to build an additional Assembly building.

The Council comprises Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, the National Capital Territory of Delhi, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Besides Khattar and Gehlot, Himachal’s Jai Ram Thakur, Ladakh L-G Radha Krishna Mathur, Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena, Punjab Governor and administrator of Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit and senior officers from these states participated in the meeting.

Gehlot highlighted Rajasthan’s “geographical challenges” and reiterated the demand that the Centre-state funding for Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) be changed to 90:10 from the present 50:50 ratio. He also sought a two-year increase in the deadline for completion of JJM — from March 31, 2024, to March 31, 2026. He pointed out that Rajasthan has 10.4 per cent of the country’s total area but only 1.16 per cent of surface water.

Gehlot sought an increase in the ceiling of beneficiaries covered in the state under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) — from 4.46 crore to 5.24 crore— considering the population estimates of 2021, and also said the Centre should extend the period of GST compensation by five years — from June 2022 to June 2027. He said approximately Rs 5,000 crore GST compensation is still pending with the Centre for the period between 2017-18 and May 2022 and urged for its release.

On the ERC project, Gehlot said it will benefit 13 districts of the state and recalled that PM Modi, in his rallies leading up to the 2018 state Assembly polls, had said he would have a “positive” outlook towards the demand of declaring it a national project.

At the meeting, Khattar demanded that Haryana’s share be restored in Panjab University (PU), and colleges in Haryana adjoining Chandigarh be affiliated with PU.

On SYL canal, Khattar said: “Completion of the construction work is a long-pending and serious issue between Haryana and Punjab. Due to non-completion of the SYL Canal, surplus, unchanneled water of the Ravi, Sutlej and Beas goes to Pakistan…Now that a new government has come in Punjab, Shah is again requested to hold this meeting at the earliest…”

On Haryana getting less water from Bhakra canal, Khattar said a panel consisting of chief engineers and officers of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB)from the participating states also found that Haryana has been given less distribution of water at the BML contact point.

“This committee has now suggested appointment of a third agency with the latest discharge measurement techniques to lay the gauge/discharge curve for the entire distribution system from the head to all contact points,” he said.