Monday, November 01, 2021
No Partition if Jinnah was made first PM: Chari

Speaking at the launch of Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar’s book Veer Savarkar: The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition in Jaipur, Chari said, “Unfortunately, our leaders then did not think about this."

By: Express News Service | Jaipur |
Updated: November 2, 2021 2:04:38 am
Chari repeatedly said that there were several “ifs and buts” to what he was saying.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah could have been made the first Prime Minister of India to avoid Partition, former Organiser editor Seshadri Chari said Monday.

Speaking at the launch of Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar’s book Veer Savarkar: The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition in Jaipur, Chari said, “Unfortunately, our leaders then did not think about this. Had he (Jinnah) been offered the PM post – and who became the PM after him was a different issue – at least Partition wouldn’t have taken place.”

Chari repeatedly said that there were several “ifs and buts” to what he was saying. He added, “If we didn’t agree to Partition and chose to fight for independence for another ten years… the chitr (picture) of this nation may have been different. There may not have been Pakistan probably.”

