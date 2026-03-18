‘No one thought this would be his destiny’: Kin of youth killed in Oman mourn

The bodies of two youths from Rajasthan, killed in drone attacks in Oman amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, reached their respective villages on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Vikram Verma, a resident of Agloi village in the Khandela region of Sikar district and Pappu Singh from Lalpura village in the Raipur subdivision of Beawar district.

According to police, the incident occurred on March 13. The bodies were brought to Jaipur by air and later taken to their native villages.

Their arrival triggered grief in both villages, with relatives and residents expressing shock over the incident.