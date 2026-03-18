‘No one thought this would be his destiny’: Kin of youth killed in Oman mourn

The deceased have been identified as Vikram Verma, a resident of Agloi village in the Khandela region of Sikar district and Pappu Singh from Lalpura village in the Raipur subdivision of Beawar district.

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
2 min readJaipurUpdated: Mar 18, 2026 03:30 AM IST
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The bodies of two youths from Rajasthan, killed in drone attacks in Oman amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, reached their respective villages on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Vikram Verma, a resident of Agloi village in the Khandela region of Sikar district and Pappu Singh from Lalpura village in the Raipur subdivision of Beawar district.

According to police, the incident occurred on March 13. The bodies were brought to Jaipur by air and later taken to their native villages.

Their arrival triggered grief in both villages, with relatives and residents expressing shock over the incident.

Police said Vikram had travelled to Oman on February 23 and was working with a construction company on road projects. He had last spoken to his family a day before the attack and had expressed concern over the prevailing situation there.

Speaking to the media, Vikram’s uncle, Mahesh Verma, said he learned about his nephew’s death on March 14.

“Vikram was the only son among three sisters. His elder sister is married, while the two younger ones are still studying. He had gone to Oman to earn a better living for the family, as his father’s income was insufficient and his mother had been bedridden for the past six months. When I received the news of his death, it sent shockwaves through our family. No one thought this would be his destiny,” Mahesh said.

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The news was conveyed by Vikram’s maternal cousin, who works with the same construction company in Oman at a different location. The cousin also accompanied the body to India for the last rites.

 

Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

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