No data of 13 tigers in Ranthambore from 2019 till present: Rajasthan govt in Assembly

The government has no evidence of 13 tigers in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (RTR) since different times in the past three years — January 2019 to January 2022 — data from the state Forest Department has revealed.

While answering to a question in the ongoing Assembly session related to missing tigers, the Rajasthan government stated that among these 13 tigers, no evidence has been found of two tigers (T-20 and T-23) since 2019, seven tigers (T-47, T-42, T-64, T-73, T-95, T-97 and T-92 ) since 2020 and four tigers ( T-72, T-62, T-126 and T-100) since 2021.

As per the data, four are females while the rest are males and their ages range between 3 to 17 years. The data also adds that while four tigers were old, it is possible that the others may have died naturally, fled from their territory due to high density of tigers or died in territorial clashes with other tigers.

However, the government added that there is no evidence to prove any of these points as the confirmed reason has not been found.

Among the 13 tigers, while nine are from Ranthambore core area, two tigers are from the Ranthambore buffer area. The rest two lived in the Kailadevi reserve forest outside RTR, the data adds.

In its reply, the government said that due to increase in their population and density around Ranthambore, more number of cases relating to missing tigers, territorial fights between tigers and deaths have surfaced.

The government said that at present the ratio between male and female tigers in RTR is 1:1.3, which is unnatural. The fact that most of the tigers, out of the 32 females, at present are in the breeding age has also contributed to an increased population, the data says.

The data says that at present there are 72 tigers in the reserve, of which 19 are cubs.

“The tiger population has increased in Ranthambore and we have already passed the carrying capacity. There are around 55 mature tigers while as per our carrying capacity, we have space for around 40-45 mature tigers only. As a result of this overpopulation, tigers migrate or end up fighting with other tigers in territorial battles,” said Tikam Chand Verma, Chief Conservator of Forest and Field Director, Ranthambore Tiger Project, Sawai Madhopur district.

He added that at times, tigers migrate to other districts such as Kota, Dholpur and even to neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.