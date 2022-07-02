scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Must Read

NIA gets 10-day custody of Udaipur murder accused, protesters throng court shouting slogans

Kanhaiya Lal Teli was hacked to death by Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad on June 28 for allegedly sharing remarks made by BJP’s Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammed.

Written by Hamza Khan | Jaipur |
Updated: July 2, 2022 6:19:41 pm
An accused in Udaipur killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

The four accused in the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli were on Saturday produced in a Jaipur court which sent them to ten days’ NIA custody.

The police had a tough time dealing with the lawyers and locals who shouted slogans against the accused, including that they be hanged till death. As the officers tried to get the accused back into the police van, they had to jostle with a huge crowd, some of whom also allegedly managed to attack the accused.

Opinion |Udaipur murder: The executioner’s strategy

Kanhaiya Lal Teli was hacked to death by Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad on June 28 for allegedly sharing remarks made by BJP’s Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammed. While the two were arrested the same day, Asif Hussain and Mohsin Khan were arrested by the police later.

More from Jaipur

On Saturday, Riyaz and Ghouse were brought to a Jaipur court with covered faces. The CBI court number one, which deals with NIA cases, sent them to ten-day custody with the National Investigation Agency (NIA). With the agency taking over, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Rajasthan Police has handed over all documents related to the case to the NIA.

Best of Express Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...Premium
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over AgnipathPremium
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over Agnipath
Delhi HC recently struck down powers of Banks Board Bureau; new body to s...Premium
Delhi HC recently struck down powers of Banks Board Bureau; new body to s...
More Premium Stories >>

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 02: Latest News
Advertisement