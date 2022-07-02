NIA gets 10-day custody of Udaipur murder accused, protesters throng court shouting slogans

The four accused in the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli were on Saturday produced in a Jaipur court which sent them to ten days’ NIA custody.

The police had a tough time dealing with the lawyers and locals who shouted slogans against the accused, including that they be hanged till death. As the officers tried to get the accused back into the police van, they had to jostle with a huge crowd, some of whom also allegedly managed to attack the accused.

Kanhaiya Lal Teli was hacked to death by Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad on June 28 for allegedly sharing remarks made by BJP’s Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammed. While the two were arrested the same day, Asif Hussain and Mohsin Khan were arrested by the police later.

On Saturday, Riyaz and Ghouse were brought to a Jaipur court with covered faces. The CBI court number one, which deals with NIA cases, sent them to ten-day custody with the National Investigation Agency (NIA). With the agency taking over, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Rajasthan Police has handed over all documents related to the case to the NIA.