Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
NIA conducts searches at seven locations in Rajasthan

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at seven locations in Rajasthan on Saturday in connection with the Popular Front of India (PFI) case.

Of the seven, three places were in Kota, and once each in Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Bundi and Jaipur. These locations are residential and commercial premises of suspects in the case, the NIA said in a statement, adding that “during searches digital devices, air-gun, sharp weapons and incriminating documents were seized.”

It said that the case is related to information received from sources that Sadiq Sarraf, resident of Baran and Mohammed Asif of Kota, along with officer bearers, members and cadres of PFI were indulging in unlawful activities.

An NIA team reached Aman Colony in the Vigyan Nagar area of Kota, where the agency raided the house of advocate Ansar Indori and recovered some documents, according to sources. After the raid, Indori said the NIA team questioned him about a court case ‘RC 41/2022/NIA/DLI’, which was challenged in the Rajasthan High Court. Indori was also a legal counsellor in the case and alleged that the NIA raids were conducted to harass him for challenging the case in court.

“The team reached my house around 5:15 in the morning on Saturday and took me to the police station where they questioned me till around 7.40 am. They seized some reports on human rights and some books authored by noted human rights activists from my house,” the lawyer told reporters in Kota. He, however, denied any links with the banned organization — PFI.

Sources say, another NIA team reached Mahaveer Colony in Bundi city around 4 am on Saturday and carried out a search operation at PFI’s Bundi district president Anis Ansari’s house. However, Ansari was not found in the house.

The case was initially registered suo-motu by NIA in September last year, which was followed by the PFI and its associates, affiliates and fronts being declared unlawful associations under section 3 of The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 03:11 IST
