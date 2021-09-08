NHAI project consultant killing case: Absconding shooter arrested

The Jaipur Police on Tuesday arrested one of the shooters who allegedly shot NHAI project consultant Rajinder Kumar Chawla last month and was on the run since then.

The police have already arrested Dharmendra, the other shooter involved in the killing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jaipur West, Richa Tomar said a team had been sent to Haryana to track down the shooter, who was absconding since the incident on August 26 and was consistently changing his location.

Tomar said, the police on Tuesday finally arrested the shooter, identified as Ramdhiya. The accused is of criminal tendency and several prior cases are registered against him.

The Jaipur police have so far arrested six people in the case, including the alleged mastermind, Karandeep Sheoran, the managing director of the Haryana-based E5 Infrastructure Private Ltd, his three employees and the two shooters.

The Jaipur police had said that Sheoran wanted Chawla to approve designs for a construction project involving construction of foot over-bridges (FOBs) which went against the terms of the original contract. But when Chawla couldn’t be persuaded to give in to the demands, his murder was planned.

The police had said that the accused hired the two shooters — Dharmendra and Ramdhiya — for Rs 15 lakh and they were brought to Rajasthan from Haryana in a car of the accused.

Chawla, who was in Jaipur on August 26 to attend a meeting with all the parties involved in the project, was shot by the two shooters on the instructions of the other accused, the police said.