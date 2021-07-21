Net cut off in Jhalawar district areas as tiff, rumours lead to communal tension

Gangdhar Circle Officer Brajmohan said around 30 people have been detained for the violence on Monday and the process of making arrests has started.

Internet services have been suspended in parts of Jhalawar district of Rajasthan after members of two communities clashed Monday evening, which led to stone-pelting and arson, officials said. Police said there were no serious injuries.

According to officers, one of the factors which led to the flaring up of communal tension was the circulation of inciting and false messages on social media.

“Two boys, from the Hindu and Muslim community, had an argument on Monday afternoon at Gangdhar. Later, three Muslim boys beat up the Hindu boy. Following that, they resolved their differences amicably and didn’t come to the police station. It came to the notice of police in the evening that a message was being circulated on social media asking Hindus to assemble and saying that a Hindu has been beaten up by Muslims,” said Sanjay Prasad, Station House Officer, Gangdhar Police Station.

He added that police then detained the persons who had beaten the Hindu youth, and summoned him too to the police station. But by then, Prasad said, “a crowd of around 200 people, led by one Laxman Singh, came to the police station and insisted on the arrest of the three persons… As we were registering the FIR, the crowd threatened to assault the three. We didn’t allow them to take the law into their hands.”

Prasad said the mob then headed towards the spot where the youth had been beaten up and, before police could reach there, started stone-pelting. “More people joined in. The mob set fire to a few stalls and factories, mostly owned by Muslims. We had to apply force to disperse the mob. The situation is under control at the moment,” said Prasad.

Four FIRs have been registered in relation to the incident, the SHO said. “An FIR has been registered by police against around 200 people, 50 of them named. Both sides have also registered FIRs against each other.”

Gangdhar Circle Officer Brajmohan said around 30 people have been detained for the violence on Monday and the process of making arrests has started.

Internet services were suspended in three areas, Gangdhar, Pirawa and Bhawani Mandi, Monday night, and will remain cut off till July 21 midnight. “The Internet suspension is likely to be extended,” Rajesh Kumar Yadav, Additional SP, Jhalawar said.

He added that messages on social media claiming that Laxman Singh, the man leading the mob, had sustained bullet injuries also led to flaring up of the violence. He added that no person sustained serious injuries.