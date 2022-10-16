NEET aspirant dies of liver infection in Kota, many unwell

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant diagnosed with Hepatitis A died during treatment at a private hospital in Kota, an official said on Saturday. The likely cause of death is suspected to be intake of contaminated water, said officials.

The district administration said a total of 41 students had to be hospitalised after they showed similar symptoms.

“As per our records, 41 students from the Allen coaching center were diagnosed with liver ailment due to contaminated water. One of the students died while six are presently admitted in three private hospitals. The rest have recovered and sent home. The water that was supplied to the institute through private tankers was infected and we found the boring, which was the source of the tanker, to be contaminated too,” said Dr Jagdish Soni, Kota chief medical and health officer.

Soni added that a student, Vaibhav Roy, died on October 13 while he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. “Roy was admitted to hospital on October 5 and he died of Hepatitis A later. In Hepatitis A, infection reaches the brain, which can result in death. We had collected 18 blood samples from the patients, out of which 11 had Hepatitis A and one was diagnosed with Hepatitis E. We also collected 95 water samples and it has been established that students fell ill due to contaminated water,” said Soni.

Roy was a resident of Kaithun near Kota, who was staying at a hostel to prepare for NEET, said his family. “On October 3, I took my son to see Durga puja. At the time he was healthy. Later that night, after he reached his hostel, he complained of a burning sensation while passing urine. Thereafter he was admitted to a private hospital on October 5. Until then, he was able to speak. But later his condition deteriorated. On October 7, he was put on a ventilator. Later his brain stopped functioning and he died,” said his father Sunil Roy.

The administration said the tankers that supplied water have been stopped. “The contamination was found in water from Balaji Nagar area. We have also changed the RO,” said Brij Mohan Bairwa, Additional district magistrate, Kota City.