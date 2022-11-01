PM Narendra Modi shares stage with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot at event honouring tribals killed by British army

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to the tribals who were massacred by the British army in 1913 in Mangarh in Rajasthan. Modi will address a gathering of Bhil adivasis and members of other tribes at the Mangarh Dham in Banswara district.

At the event, the prime minister shared the dais with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat counterparts Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bhupendra Patel.

#WATCH | At ‘Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha’, Raj CM Gehlot says, “…When PM Modi goes aborad, he receives great honour. Because he’s PM of the nation of Gandhi, where democracy is deep-rooted. When world realises this, they feel proud that PM of that country is coming to them…” pic.twitter.com/Mi6HaqueRH — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

The dham, a memorial for around 1,500 tribals massacred by the British army in 1913, is located in the district on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border, a region with a large tribal population.

The gathering of tribals and forest dwellers in 1913 in Mangarh against the British Raj was being led by social reformer Govind Guru.