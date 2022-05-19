Nagaur salt trader’s murder: Five days on, Cong MLA’s brother among 5 arrested

Rajasthan Congress MLA Mahendra Choudhary’s brother Moti Singh and four others have been arrested in connection with a salt trader’s murder in Nagaur on May 14, police said Wednesday.

Following the arrests, victim Jaipal Poonia’s family received the body after a post-mortem, ending a four-day deadlock.

Nagaur SP Ram Moorti Joshi told The Indian Express that Moti Singh was arrested on Tuesday night, along with Hanuman Sankhla, Firoz, Haroon and Kuldeep. Earlier on Tuesday evening, Additional Director General (Crime) Ravi Prakash Meharda, had said that the CID (Crime Branch) and Nagaur police have detained five people in connection with the case.

Choudhary, who is a Congress MLA from Nawan in Nagaur, is also the Deputy Chief Whip of the party in the Assembly. Apart from MLA and his brother, Virendra Saini and Moolchand Saini were named as accused in the case, which was lodged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees, 120B (criminal conspiracy), as well as sections of the Arms Act.

Demanding arrest of the accused and a CBI inquiry, the family had refused to accept the body. As per the SP, the post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday morning and the body was handed over to the family.

Jaipal’s uncle Vijay Poonia said that the cremation will take place on Thursday morning. “We have only suspended our protest. We have been assured that investigation is on and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty, be it the MLA,” Vijay said.