Nagaur salt trader’s murder: Congress MLA’s brother among five arrested

Rajasthan Congress MLA Mahendra Choudhary’s brother Moti Singh and four others were arrested in connection with the murder of salt trader Jaipal Poonia in Nagaur, police said Wednesday.

Singh was arrested late on Tuesday along with Hanuman Sankhla, Firoz, Haroon and Kuldeep Chaudhary, Nagaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Moorty Joshy told The Indian Express.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Additional Director General (Crime) Ravi Prakash Meharda had said that the CID (Crime Branch) and Nagaur police have detained five persons in connection with the case. “Police have uncovered the conspiracy behind the murder. All the accused will be arrested,” he had said.

Choudhary, who is a Congress MLA from Nawan in Nagaur, is also the deputy chief whip of the party in the Assembly.

In the first information report lodged by Poonia’s wife Sarita, she says that on May 14, after leaving home for a court hearing, Poonia called her at 3.15 pm. “He told me that he was waylaid. Two masked men, as well as Moolchand Saini and Virendra Saini got down from a car, and told him that he should not have made enemies of Moti Singh and Mahendra Choudhary,” she said.

This was allegedly followed by an attack on Poonia’s vehicle with sticks and gunshots, and he passed away at about 4 pm.

Choudhary, Singh and the Sainis were named as accused in the case, which was lodged under Sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections of the Arms Act.

Claiming innocence, MLA Choudhary had deplored the murder. On being named in the FIR, he said, “I fully believe in justice and law and appeal to the locals not to pay heed to rumours. The victim’s family will get justice and I am always ready for a fair investigation.”

Demanding arrest of the accused and a CBI inquiry, Poonia’s family had refused to accept the body. “The post-mortem is going on right now and the body will subsequently be handed over to the family,” the SP said.