Nagaur murder: Kin refuse to cremate body, point finger at Cong MLA, brother

Three days after he was shot dead in broad daylight in Nagaur district, salt trader Jaipal Poonia’s body awaits cremation, with the family demanding a CBI inquiry and arrest of the accused, including Congress deputy chief whip Mahendra Choudhary and his brother Moti Singh.

Jaipal’s uncle Vijay Singh Poonia told The Indian Express: “There are some politicians here who are into illegal salt mining and extortion. Jaipal got into legal salt mining in 2010 and they eventually started threatening him to extort money. Wherever Jaipal went, he had a case lodged against him at the behest of Moti. Their plan was to have Jaipal declared a history-sheeter — which happened eventually — and get him killed, so that there is no hue and cry over the murder of a criminal.”

In the FIR, Sarita says: “MLA Mahendra Chaudhary and his brother Moti Singh, in connivance with local officials, used to earn in lieu of facilitating illegal activities. Money was collected by Mahendra nephew Manoj Choudhary, Choturam Gurjar, Purnaram Jat, Hanif and others. They also kept a watch on my husband and used to conduct recce.”

“Since Jaipal was a BJP member, they felt threatened politically, too,” Vijay said.

In the FIR, Sarita says that on May 14, after leaving home for a court hearing, Jaipal called her at 3.15 pm to tell her that he had been waylaid by Moolchand Saini, Virendra Saini, and two masked men. This was allegedly followed by an attack on Jaipal’s vehicle with sticks and gunshots, and he passed away at about 4 pm.

Apart from MLA and his brother, Virendra and Moolchand have been named as accused in the case, which was lodged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees, 120B (criminal conspiracy), as well as sections of the Arms Act.

Claiming innocence, MLA Choudhary deplored the murder. On his name being figuring in the FIR, he said, “The victim’s family will get justice and I am always ready for a fair investigation.”

The CID (Crime Branch) and Nagaur police have since detained five people in the case. Additional Director General (Crime) Ravi Prakash Meharda said, “Police have uncovered the conspiracy behind the murder. All the accused will be arrested.”

Asked about conducting Jaipal’s last rites — the body is still at the mortuary — Vijay said “it all depends on what the administration does by (Wednesday) morning.”