‘MYY’ factor paved way for victory in assembly polls: BJP

he BJP on Friday credited its recent Assembly poll wins to a combination of ‘MYY’ factor, for mahila (women), youth and yojana (welfare schemes).

The BJP had recently registered wins in Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur as well as Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The BJP’s coinage of ‘MYY factor’ is seen by some as a counter to the so-called ‘MY factor’, which has been associated with its regional rivals like RJD in Bihar and Samajwadi party in UP for their wide support among Muslims and Yadavs.

In UP, its main challenger was Samajwadi Party which is said to bank on a combination of Muslim and Yadav votes, thus ‘MY’.

At the national office bearers’ meet in Jaipur on Friday, the party said that 46 per cent of women in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand voted for the party, apart from the traditional voters, due to schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana – Saubhagya, Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, etc.

Meanwhile, BJP’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde told reporters that the party will celebrate eight years of the Modi government on the theme of “sewa, sushasan aur garib kalyan”.

“All union ministers will visit villages across the country to interact with beneficiaries (of welfare schemes) and stay there overnight,” Tawde said, adding the exercise is aimed at taking people’s feedback. Hailing Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for the party’s victory in the assembly polls, Tawde said people voted for the BJP rising above all considerations, including caste.

In a statement, the party said that when Modi assumed office in 2014, “he faced immense challenges from the first day itself. The electoral mandate in 2014 had come in the backdrop of severe policy paralysis, corruption, cronyism and blatant dynastic politics by the UPA government. Due to abysmal misgovernance of the UPA, the people of India were losing faith in democracy and the abilities of governments to deliver. The huge mandate to Shri Narendra Modi reignited the people’s faith in our democratic fabric. It also sowed seeds of hope among Indians that decisive, inclusive and compassionate leadership which fulfilled people’s aspirations was possible.”

It said that “history will remember PM Modi as the epitome of kindness and compassion. This is because lakhs of Indians are getting access to top quality and affordable healthcare due to Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY. The PM-BJP (Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana) has ensured affordable medicines, thus leading to big savings for the poor, middle class and the Neo-middle class. The low prices of stents and knee implants have given a new lease of life to countless Indians.”

“Regional imbalance has been the bane of our nation’s growth trajectory for decades. PM Modi has devoted his tenure to end it. For the first time ever, the concept of Aspirational Districts was introduced which enabled detailed attention to areas left on the margins of development. Now, under the guidance of PM Modi, the nation is looking at Aspirational Blocks. The Northeast, which was previously known for violence and blockades, is now known for record development. The number of visits to the region by the PM himself and by ministers is at an all-time high,” it said.

It credited “PM Modi’s ‘India First’ foreign policy” for phenomenal results. “It has resulted in greater investment and stronger people-to-people ties. He has redefined engagement with the diaspora and made them integral pillars of India’s external relations,” the party said.

The party also expressed concern over the crime situation in Rajasthan.

Sharing details of the party’s resolution on Rajasthan, BJP’s national spokesperson and MP Rajyavardhan Rathore said the state has become a “hub of crime in the country.” “On one side, Rajasthan tops in crime against women, on the other, it is at the lowest position in the implementation of welfare schemes,” Rathore said.

