Mount Abu now Abu Raj, Jahazpur is Yagyapur and Kaman is Kama Van: Rajasthan CM
On the renaming of cities, CM Sharma said that it was the government’s commitment to heritage conservation. He also announced that wheat would be purchased at Rs 2,735 per quintal, with a bonus of Rs 150.
Replying to the budget debate in the Assembly, CM Sharma said that for skill development of the youth and providing them international level training, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Global Centre for Advanced Skilling will be established in Jaipur at a cost of Rs 450 crore.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday announced the renaming of cities of Mount Abu, Jahazpur and Kaman to Abu Raj, Yagyapur and Kama Van, respectively, as well as plans to recruit 1.25 lakh persons for government jobs in the coming year.
Other major announcements included Rs 9,200 crore to Panchayati Raj institutions and urban bodies as per the recommendation of the State Finance Commission; creation of Rs 2,000 crore school infrastructure fund; Rs 4,000 crore to be spent under VB — G Ram G; and the pension amount under social security to be increased by Rs 150 to Rs 1,450 per month.
