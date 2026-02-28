Mount Abu now Abu Raj, Jahazpur is Yagyapur and Kaman is Kama Van: Rajasthan CM

Replying to the budget debate in the Assembly, CM Sharma said that for skill development of the youth and providing them international level training, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Global Centre for Advanced Skilling will be established in Jaipur at a cost of Rs 450 crore.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday announced the renaming of cities of Mount Abu, Jahazpur and Kaman to Abu Raj, Yagyapur and Kama Van, respectively, as well as plans to recruit 1.25 lakh persons for government jobs in the coming year.

On the renaming of cities, CM Sharma said that it was the government’s commitment to heritage conservation. He also announced that wheat would be purchased at Rs 2,735 per quintal, with a bonus of Rs 150.